EARLE — Evan Stotts scored 22 points Tuesday night as Bay defeated Earle 64-55 to earn a share of the 2A-3 conference championship in senior boys’ basketball.

The Yellowjackets (22-10, 11-3 conference) finished in a tie atop the league standings. Bay earned the No. 1 seed in next week’s district tournament at Riverside on tiebreaker points.