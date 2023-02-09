EARLE — Evan Stotts scored 22 points Tuesday night as Bay defeated Earle 64-55 to earn a share of the 2A-3 conference championship in senior boys’ basketball.
The Yellowjackets (22-10, 11-3 conference) finished in a tie atop the league standings. Bay earned the No. 1 seed in next week’s district tournament at Riverside on tiebreaker points.
Landon Therrell added 19 points and Justin Brannen 13 for Bay. Joseph McVay scored 15 points and Kwantin King added 13 for Earle.
Marion 52, Nettleton 48
MARION – Marion edged Nettleton 52-48 to retain sole possession of first play in the 5A-East conference.
Lyndell Buckingham scored 13 points, Martavius Davis 11 and David Brewer 11 for the Patriots (19-6, 8-0 conference). Marion led 9-5 after the first quarter, 24-15 at halftime and 33-28 after the third quarter of play.
Taylor Smith led Nettleton (18-6, 7-2 conference) with 19 points. Derodrick Moton and DeShun Jackson added 10 and nine points, respectively, for the Raiders.
Valley View 50, Paragould 44
PARAGOULD – Valley View earned its fourth road victory in 5A-East conference play Tuesday, beating Paragould 50-44.
Oliver Barr scored 19 points to lead the Blazers (7-11, 4-5 conference). Carson Winters and Gavin Ellis added eight and seven points, respectively.
Valley View led 18-6 after the first quarter, 23-20 at halftime and 41-35 after the third quarter.
Gavin Hall and Jesse Beliew scored 16 points each for Paragould (10-14, 4-5 conference).
Brookland 49, Pocahontas 47
POCAHONTAS – Matt Harrell’s tip-in at the buzzer lifted Brookland to a 49-47 victory over Pocahontas in 4A-3 senior boys’ basketball Tuesday.
Cole Kirby scored 14 points and Harrell 13 to lead the Bearcats (21-5, 13-2 conference). Bryce Mason scored 16 points and Harrison Carter added 15 for Pocahontas.
Southside 59, Westside 51
SOUTHSIDE – Ayden Cuzzort scored six of Southside’s 10 points in overtime Tuesday as the Southerners edged Westside 59-51 in 4A-3 senior boys’ basketball.
Cuzzort scored 33 points to lead Southside, which trailed 30-23 at halftime and 41-37 after the third quarter. The Southerners scored all of their points in overtime from the free throw line.
Weston Honeycutt was 15-of-16 at the free throw line to lead Westside with 28 points. Tanner Darr added 14 points for the Warriors.
Riverside 59, Hillcrest 27
LYNN – Riverside outscored Hillcrest 33-7 in the second half Tuesday to pull away for a 59-27 victory in senior boys’ basketball.
The Rebels (21-9) led 26-20 at halftime and 45-26 after the third quarter. Cash Gillis scored 18 points and Brayeson Timms added 11 for Riverside.
Eli Brewer scored 11 points for Hillcrest.
GCT 76, Batesville 43
PARAGOULD – Garrett Cupp and Landon Stuart scored 13 points each Tuesday to lead Greene County Tech to a 76-43 victory over Batesville in 5A-East senior boys’ basketball.
Tyler Vincent added 11 points and Benji Goodman eight for the Eagles (19-7, 4-6 conference). GCT led 57-29 at halftime.
Shane Dunlap scored 11 points and Matthew Hendrix 10 for Batesville.
Manila 58, Corning 31
MANILA – Manila rolled past 3A-3 foe Corning 58-31 Tuesday to earn its 20th victory of the season in senior boys’ basketball.
Luke Kirk scored 14 points, Jaron Burrow 13 and Luke Beach 10 for the Lions (20-4, 9-1 conference). Manila led 25-18 at halftime and 44-25 after the third quarter.
Eli Mason scored 12 points for Corning (12-9, 6-5).
Blytheville 93, Wynne 35
WYNNE – Blytheville scored 60 points in the first half Tuesday night on the way to a 93-35 victory over Wynne in 4A-3 senior boys’ basketball.
Rashaud Marshall scored 28 points for the Chickasaws (25-1, 14-0 conference). Tyree Jackson and Jeremiah Wells added 15 points each, while Brandon Wimbley had 10.
Blytheville led 29-8 after the first quarter and 60-21 at halftime.
Forrest City 50, Trumann 40
TRUMANN – Forrest City built a 14-point halftime lead Tuesday night and went on to defeat Trumann 50-40 in 4A-3 senior boys’ basketball.
The Mustangs (17-11, 9-5 conference) led 32-18 at halftime. Melvin Shaw scored 11 points to lead Forrest City, while Marcus Britt Jr. and Monsieur Gaines had nine each.
Cobey Riddle and Tristin Battles led Trumann with 16 and 10 points, respectively.
Sloan-Hendrix 75, Walnut Ridge 52
WALNUT RIDGE – Sloan-Hendrix defeated Walnut Ridge 75-52 Tuesday night for its 16th consecutive victory in senior boys’ basketball.
Braden Cox scored 26 points to lead the Greyhounds (28-2). Cade Grisham and Harper Rorex scored 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Maddox Jean scored 25 points for Walnut Ridge.
Rivercrest 63, Piggott 55
PIGGOTT – Tyshawn Love scored 26 points and grabbed 19 rebounds Tuesday to lead Rivercrest to a 63-55 victory over Piggott in 3A-3 senior boys’ basketball.
Koby Turner added 22 points and Jakavion Williams 11 for the Colts (6-13, 4-5 conference). Shawn-Hudson Seegraves produced 25 points and 18 rebounds for Piggott (9-15, 2-9), followed by Austin Seal with 10.
Gosnell 64, Piggott 55
PIGGOTT – Elijah Donnerson and Parker Wells combined for 50 points Monday to lead Gosnell to a 64-55 victory over Piggott in 3A-3 senior boys’ basketball.
Donnerson scored 27 points and Wells 23 for the Pirates, who rallied after trailing 18-4 at the end of the first quarter. The game was tied at 27 at halftime and Gosnell led 42-39 after the third quarter.
Joe Carpenter led Piggott with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Shawn-Hudson Seegraves and Ashton Lemmons added 10 points each.