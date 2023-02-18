OSCEOLA — Manila took control in the fourth quarter Thursday night to defeat Osceola 54-45 in the 3A-3 boys’ district tournament championship game.
Brayden Nunnally scored 24 points to lead the Lions, hitting all 12 free throws he attempted. Jaron Burrow hit five 3-pointers to add 19 points for Manila (25-4).
Richard High scored 15 points and T.I. Nimmers added 13 for Osceola.
Manila led 18-10 after the first quarter. Osceola came back to go ahead 24-22 at halftime and the teams were tied at 36 to end the third quarter.
The Lions will take an eight-game winning streak into their Region 2 tournament opener Wednesday night at 8:30 in Mountain View. Manila will play the fourth-place team from the 3A-2.
Osceola will play the third-place team from 3A-2 on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Corning has the No. 3 seed from 3A-3 and a game at 8:30 Thursday, while Rivercrest will play the 3A-2 champion on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
4A-3 District
TRUMANN – Third- seeded Forrest City and fourth-seeded Highland clinched regional tournament berths Thursday with quarterfinal victories in the 4A-3 boys’ district basketball tournament.
Forrest City rolled past Trumann 80-36, while Highland edged Southside 60-54. Both teams moved into Friday’s semifinals, where Highland faced top-seeded Blytheville and Forrest City took on second-seeded Brookland for the fourth time this season. The championship game is set for tonight at 7:30.
Melvin Shaw scored 20 points to lead Forrest City. Shaw hit four 3-pointers and the Mustangs finished with 12 as a team. JaRod Harris added 13 points for Forrest City, all in the fourth quarter.
Coda Cameron scored nine points and Gavin Greenwell added eight for Trumann.
Cash Arnhart scored 17 points in Highland’s victory over Southside, followed by Dylan Munroe with 12 and Noah Powell with 11. Ayden Cuzzort scored a game-high 22 points for Southside, followed by Tyler Carter with 14.
2A-3 District
LAKE CITY – Second-seeded Rector and fifth-seeded East Poinsett County earned semifinal victories Thursday in the 2A-3 boys’ district tournament.
Rector ousted sixth-seeded Earle 56-52. Cooper Rabjohn and Kameron Jones scored 29 and 21 points, respectively, to lead the Cougars (22-4).
EPC claimed its second upset and third overall victory in the tournament, defeating top-seeded Bay 68-61.
Rector and EPC met in the championship game Friday night. Both teams advance to next week’s North Region tournament in Monette along with Bay and Earle.
2A-2 District
JUDSONIA – Top-seeded Sloan-Hendrix defeated South Side Bee Branch 56-50 Thursday in the 2A-2 boys’ district tournament semifinals.
The Greyhounds (30-3) play second-seeded Marshall in the championship game tonight at 7:15. Marshall (22-6) defeated Cedar Ridge 59-58 in the semifinals.
1A-3 District
MAMMOTH SPRING – Top-seeded Marked Tree and second-seeded Mammoth Spring advanced to the championship game of the 1A-3 boys’ district tournament with semifinal victories Thursday.
Marked Tree rolled past Hillcrest 76-34, while Mammoth Spring defeated Crowley’s Ridge Academy 74-58. All four teams advance to next week’s Region 2 tournament at Calico Rock.
Gavin Boddie scored 23 points to lead Mammoth Spring past CRA. Nathaneal Rogers added 13 points, Blake Rogers 11 and Caleb Michaels 10 for the Bears.
Cole Oxley paced CRA with 16 points, six rebounds and five steals. Jace Elms added 15 points and seven rebounds, while Talon McMillon chipped in with 13 points.
Mammoth Spring led 21-12 after the first quarter, 44-27 at halftime and 65-39 after the third quarter.
2A-6 District
CARLISLE – Marianna Lee extended its winning streak to 13 games Thursday with a 69-45 victory over Palestine-Wheatley in the 2A-6 boys’ district basketball tournament semifinals.
Laquincy Allen led the Trojans (21-5) with 18 points, followed by Montrel Jones with 14 and Jamarie Anthony with 10. Marianna plays Carlisle in the district final tonight at 7:30.