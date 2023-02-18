OSCEOLA — Manila took control in the fourth quarter Thursday night to defeat Osceola 54-45 in the 3A-3 boys’ district tournament championship game.

Brayden Nunnally scored 24 points to lead the Lions, hitting all 12 free throws he attempted. Jaron Burrow hit five 3-pointers to add 19 points for Manila (25-4).

Game postponed

Valley View’s high school basketball doubleheader with Searcy was postponed Friday because of a maintenance problem at Blazer Gym. The teams will now meet Monday at Blazer Gym, with the girls’ game starting the doubleheader at 6 p.m.