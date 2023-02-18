TRUMANN — Top-seeded Blytheville and second-seeded Brookland rolled into the championship game of the 4A-3 boys' district tournament with lopsided semifinal victories Friday evening.

The teams won by identical scores. Blytheville dispatched fourth-seeded Highland 66-38, while Brookland thrashed third-seeded Forrest City 66-38. The championship game is tonight at 7:30.