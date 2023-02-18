TRUMANN — Top-seeded Blytheville and second-seeded Brookland rolled into the championship game of the 4A-3 boys' district tournament with lopsided semifinal victories Friday evening.
The teams won by identical scores. Blytheville dispatched fourth-seeded Highland 66-38, while Brookland thrashed third-seeded Forrest City 66-38. The championship game is tonight at 7:30.
Rashaud Marshall scored 18 points to lead Blytheville (28-1). KeSean Washington, Tyree Jackson and Shamar Marshall added 10 points each.
The Chickasaws were in control throughout, leading 15-6 after the first quarter, 31-13 at halftime and 48-26 after the third quarter.
Cash Arnhart scored 14 points and Edmond Jones added 12 for Highland.
While all three regular-season meetings between Brookland and Forrest City were close, the Bearcats (23-5) dominated in the district semifinals. Brookland led 17-6 after the first quarter, 37-19 at halftime and 59-32 after the third quarter.
Cole Kirby drilled six 3-pointers to lead Brookland with 26 points. Masen Woodall added 21 points for the Bearcats.
Nettleton 81, Batesville 54
BATESVILLE — Eleven Nettleton players scored Friday night as the Raiders rolled past Batesville 81-54 in 5A-East senior boys' basketball.
Jordan Pigram scored 23 points to lead Nettleton (21-6, 10-2 conference). Taylor Smith and Derodrick Moton also reached double figures with 18 and 14 points, respectively.
The Raiders led 20-11 after the first quarter, 42-26 at halftime and 61-38 after the third quarter.
Rafael Thomas and Braxton Davis scored 10 points each for Batesville (5-23, 1-11).
Marion 63, GCT 58
PARAGOULD — Lyndell Buckingham scored 24 points Friday night as Marion clinched the 5A-East conference boys' championship with a 63-58 victory over Greene County Tech.
David Brewer added 11 points and Kayden Nesbitt 10 for the Patriots (22-6, 12-0 conference). Marion led 19-10 after the first quarter, 30-20 at halftime and 39-37 after the third quarter.
Benji Goodman and Landon Stuart scored 18 points each to lead GCT (21-8, 5-7 conference). Cole Puckett added 12 points for the Eagles.
Paragould 52, West Memphis 40
PARAGOULD — Paragould pulled away in the second half Friday to defeat West Memphis 52-40 in 5A-East senior boys' basketball.
Jesse Beliew scored 22 points and Gavin Hall added 14 for the Rams (12-15, 6-6 conference). Paragould led 17-8 after the first quarter, 24-22 at halftime and 40-26 after the third quarter.
2A-3 District
LAKE CITY — Fifth-seeded East Poinsett County edged second-seeded Rector 65-61 Friday night in the 2A-3 boys' district tournament championship game.
The Warriors will be the district's No. 1 seed in the North Region tournament at Buffalo Island Central.
Rector (22-5) will be the No. 2 seed. Cooper Rabjohn scored 31 points and Kameron Jones 15 for the Cougars on Friday.
1A-3 District
MAMMOTH SPRING — Marked Tree rolled past Mammoth Spring 68-53 in the 1A-3 senior boys' basketball tournament final Friday night.
The Indians will be the district's top seed in next week's Region 2 tournament at Calico Rock, while the Bears will be the second seed.