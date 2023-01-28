SEARCY — Taylor Smith scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds Friday night to lead Nettleton to a 57-53 victory over Searcy in 5A-East conference senior boys' basketball.
DeShun Jackson added 17 points and six rebounds for the Raiders (17-5, 6-1 conference), who stand in second place at the halfway point of conference play. Jordan Pigram chipped in with eight points.
Smith scored nine points in the first quarter as Nettleton took a 19-12 lead. Jackson led the Raiders with seven in the second, which ended with Nettleton leading 31-24.
The Lions (13-8, 3-3) closed within 43-41 at the end of the third quarter.
Jayden Duffy scored 15 points to lead four Searcy players in double figures, a list that also included Isaiah Carlos (12), Zyron Williams (11) and Bryce Theobald (10).
Marion 58, Valley View 23
MARION — Marion kept its 5A-East conference record perfect Friday night with a 58-23 victory over Valley View in senior boys' basketball.
Lyndell Buckingham scored 14 points, followed by Donnie Cheers and David Brewer with 11 each for the Patriots (18-5, 7-0 conference). Marion led 19-6 after the first quarter, 32-13 at halftime and 52-21 after the third quarter.
Gavin Ellis scored eight points to lead Valley View (6-10, 3-4 conference).
Blytheville 72, Southside 45
BLYTHEVILLE — Rashaud Marshall scored all 19 of his points in the first half Friday as Blytheville routed Southside 72-45 in 4A-3 conference senior boys' basketball.
T.J. Jackson added 13 points for the Chickasaws (24-1, 13-0 conference). Blytheville led 18-9 after the first quarter, 39-21 at halftime and 63-30 after the third quarter.
Jeremiah Wells and Travis Anderson added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for Blytheville. Tanner Elumbaugh scored 12 points, Cameron Foree 11 and Ayden Cuzzort 10 for Southside.
Manila 59, Rivercrest 33
WILSON — Manila built a 17-point lead in the first quarter Friday and went on to defeat Rivercrest 59-33 in 3A-3 conference senior boys' basketball.
The Lions (19-4, 8-1 conference) led 19-2 after the first quarter. Manila increased its lead to 33-12 at halftime and 50-27 at the end of the third quarter.
Luke Kirk scored 16 points to lead four Lions in double figures. Brayden Nunnally and Rex Farmer added 14 points each, followed by Jaron Burrow with 12.
Rivercrest won the junior boys' game 53-32. Noel Salomon scored 11 points and Espn Burrow added 10 for Manila.
Trumann 45, Corning 40
TRUMANN — Trumann edged Corning 45-40 Friday in senior boys' basketball.
Cobey Riddle sank four 3-pointers in leading the Wildcats with 14 points. Gavin Greenwell added 11 points for Trumann, which led 20-17 at halftime and 29-27 after the third quarter.
Jayce Couch scored a game-high 18 points for Corning.
Trumann won the junior boys' game 45-13, led by Kristopher Harris with 15 points and Jalen Elrod with 10.
Bay 76, EPC 64
BAY — Justin Brannen scored 30 points Friday night as Bay defeated East Poinsett County 76-64 for its 20th victory of the season in senior boys' basketball.
Evan Stotts added 15 points and Landon Therrell 12 for the Yellowjackets (20-10, 9-3 2A-3 conference).
EPC won the junior boys' game 61-40, led by Jacob Gaines with 25 points and Doug Reel with 11. Jacob Willard scored 16 points and Wyatt McIllwain 12 for Bay.
Rector 68, Marmaduke 61
RECTOR — Cooper Rabjohn scored 26 points Friday to lead Rector to a 68-61 victory over Marmaduke in 2A-3 conference senior boys' basketball.
Kameron Jones added 15 points, seven assists and seven rebounds for the Cougars (19-3, 10-2 conference). Drew Henderson added 12 points.