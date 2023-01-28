SEARCY — Taylor Smith scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds Friday night to lead Nettleton to a 57-53 victory over Searcy in 5A-East conference senior boys' basketball.

DeShun Jackson added 17 points and six rebounds for the Raiders (17-5, 6-1 conference), who stand in second place at the halfway point of conference play. Jordan Pigram chipped in with eight points.