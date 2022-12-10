Boys' basketball roundup

Blytheville’s Jeremiah Wells (10) shoots over Brookland’s Masen Woodall during Thursday’s 4A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball game at Brookland. Blytheville won 60-46.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

BROOKLAND — Blytheville pulled away from a halftime tie to defeat Brookland 60-46 in 4A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball Thursday.

Senior forward Rashaud Marshall, limited by foul trouble in the first half, scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half to power the Chickasaws (10-0, 2-0 conference). KeSean Washington scored 13 points and Shamar Marshall 12 as Blytheville won its first true road game despite not having Marshall for much of the first quarter and all of the second.