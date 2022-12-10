Boys' basketball roundup

BROOKLAND — Blytheville pulled away from a halftime tie to defeat Brookland 60-46 in 4A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball Thursday.
Senior forward Rashaud Marshall, limited by foul trouble in the first half, scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half to power the Chickasaws (10-0, 2-0 conference). KeSean Washington scored 13 points and Shamar Marshall 12 as Blytheville won its first true road game despite not having Marshall for much of the first quarter and all of the second.
“We didn’t play particularly well in the first half on top of that. The guys who went in acted like they didn’t know the playbook very well, but we were able to weather the storm,” Blytheville coach McKenzie Pierce said. “That’s what I told them at halftime. I said, ‘Fellas, if you had told me Rashaud was going to play about 90 seconds in the first half and we were going to play like poo and be tied at halftime, what I would say to that is I’ll take it and we’re probably going to beat them by 10 in the second half,’ and that’s basically what happened.
“It was the first road game and I told them that’s probably on me, to be 10 games into the season and it be your first true road game.”
Blytheville scored the first six points in the third quarter after the teams played to a 21-21 halftime tie. Brookland (5-3, 1-1 conference) countered with a 6-0 run later in the period to nose in front 29-28, but Rashaud Marshall scored the last four points of the third quarter to give the Chickasaws a 32-29 lead.
Shamar Marshall and Washington hit 3-pointers as Blytheville opened the fourth quarter on a 12-5 run to take a double-digit lead, 44-34.
Marshall converted a three-point play during an 8-0 run that gave the Chickasaws a 52-37 lead in the final minute. He dunked twice in the final minute to help finish a 28-point fourth quarter for Blytheville.
Blytheville out-rebounded Brookland 21-8 in the second half to finish the night with a 38-28 edge on the boards. The Bearcats had 10 offensive boards in the first half, but only four in the second half and none in the fourth quarter.
Rashaud Marshall also had seven rebounds and three blocked shots, two in the second half. The Chickasaws finished 18-of-35 from the field.
Tyler Parham scored 13 of his 19 points in the second half to lead Brookland. Parham also had seven rebounds and two steals, while Cole Kirby hit four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and finished with 16 points. The Bearcats played without center Masen Woodall in the second quarter and all but a few seconds of the third because of foul problems.
Brookland coach Bobby Gross said the first two minutes of the third quarter set the tone in the second half.
“They came out and went on a 6-0 run and it kind of stayed that way, six to eight, for a lot of the game,” Gross said. “When we’re having to play from behind, that’s a disadvantage. Not that we haven’t before. They hit two huge 3s at the end and we didn’t shoot the ball very well. If we’re going to beat a team like that, we’ve got to shoot the ball well.”
Blytheville won the junior high game 40-35.
Jennings Tournament
TRUMANN – Bay and Riverside will meet in the senior boys’ championship game of the Gearld Jennings Invitational tonight after posting semifinal victories Thursday.
Fourth-seeded Bay knocked off No. 1 seed Marked Tree 64-51. Justin Brannen scored 20 points to lead the Yellowjackets (9-6), followed by Evan Stotts with 17 points and Landon Therrell with 15.
Bay took a 22-12 lead in the first quarter. After Marked Tree (5-1) pulled within 29-23 at halftime, the Yellowjackets extended their lead to 47-35 in the third quarter.
LaDarrius Brown scored 14 points for Marked Tree, followed by Jonah Walker and Donny Childs with 13 each.
Third-seeded Riverside took control in the second half to defeat seventh-seeded Trumann 60-44 in the second senior boys’ semifinal. After trailing 29-27 at halftime, the Rebels outscored the Wildcats 16-6 in the third quarter and continued to pull away in the fourth.
Brayeson Timms scored 19 points for Riverside (13-3). Cash Gillis added 17 points and Grayson Taylor nine, while Dennis Williams grabbed 13 rebounds as the Rebels advanced to the championship game, which is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Cobey Riddle scored 15 points and Gavin Greenwell 10 for Trumann.
Top-seeded Gosnell and second-seeded Riverside will play in the junior boys’ championship game at 6 p.m. Gosnell (8-0) defeated Trumann in the semifinals while Riverside (15-2) rolled past Armorel 59-27.
Tucker Emery and Jackson Mann scored 12 points each for Riverside.
GCT 69, Shiloh Christian 47
ALMA – Greene County Tech opened a 17-point halftime lead Thursday and went on to defeat Shiloh Christian 69-47 in senior boys’ basketball at the Charles B. Dyer Classic.
Tyler Vincent scored 19 points, Garrett Cupp 12 and Cole Puckett 11 for the Eagles (9-0). GCT led 29-12 at halftime.
Vilonia 73, Paragould 48
VILONIA – Vilonia defeated Paragould 73-48 Thursday night in the senior boys’ division of the V-Town Showdown.
The Rams play Lamar today at 2:15 p.m.