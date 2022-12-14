JONESBORO — Eleven Valley View players scored Monday as the Blazers defeated Newport 73-57 in senior boys’ basketball.
Carson Turley scored 15 points to lead Valley View (2-4), followed by Oliver Barr with 14 and Mark Wilson with eight. Five Blazers scored six points each.
Valley View outscored Newport 21-15 in the second quarter for a 32-28 halftime lead. The Blazers led 47-39 at the end of the third quarter.
Johnathan Moore scored 15 points to lead Newport. Brendon Curry added 13 points, while Demari Wren and Isiah Kendall finished with nine each.
Valley View (3-6) won the junior boys’ game 42-36, led by Max Manchester with 24 points, Reece Smith with 10 and Holden Murphree with eight. Valley View also won the seventh-grade game 31-25.
Brookland 53, Forrest City 46
FORREST CITY – Brookland earned a 53-46 victory at Forrest City in 4A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball Monday.
Cole Kirby scored 19 points and Masen Woodall added 17 for the Bearcats (7-3, 2-1 conference).
Blytheville 71, Westside 47
JONESBORO – Blytheville built a 17-point lead in the first quarter Monday and went on to defeat Westside 71-47 in 4A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
The Chickasaws (11-0, 3-0 conference) led 21-4 after the first quarter. Blytheville led 38-19 at halftime and 52-34 after the third quarter.
Tyree Jackson led Blytheville with 21 points. Rashaud Marshall added 15 points, while Shamar Marshall and Jeremiah Wells finished with 14 each.
Weston Honeycutt scored 29 points for Westside (4-2, 1-1 conference).
Osceola 59, Corning 49
CORNING – Osceola held off Corning for a 59-49 victory Monday in 3A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
The Seminoles built a 37-20 halftime lead. The Bobcats rallied within 47-34 at the end of the third quarter and cut their deficit to six points in the fourth quarter.
Richard High and T.I. Nimmers scored 12 points each to lead Osceola. Eli Mason scored 13 points, Jayce Couch 11 and Roman Davis 10 for Corning (5-3, 2-1 conference).
Riverside 67, Cross County 44
LAKE CITY – Riverside outscored Cross County by 21 points in the second half Monday to pull away for a 67-44 victory in 2A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
The teams were tied at 10 to end the first quarter and Riverside (15-4, 2-2 conference) led 25-23 at halftime. The Rebels started to pull away in the third quarter, taking a 43-30 lead.
Brayeson Timms led Riverside with 19 points. Grayson Taylor and Thatcher Durham added 15 and 13 points, respectively.
Kaiden Taylor scored 14 points to lead Cross County.
Riverside (18-2, 4-0) won the junior boys’ game 52-29, led by Tucker Emery with 15 points.