Boys' basketball roundup

PARAGOULD — Gavin Ellis scored 17 points and Oliver Barr added 16 Friday night as Valley View held off Greene County Tech 57-54 in 5A-East conference senior boys' basketball.
Carson Turley and Carson Winters added eight points each for the Blazers (5-7, 2-1 conference), who earned their second road victory in conference play.
GCT (17-3, 1-2 conference) led 13-7 after the first quarter and 27-24 at halftime. Valley View held a 43-39 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Cole Puckett scored 12 points to lead the Eagles, while Jonah Lane added 11 and Garrett Cupp 10.
Nettleton 57, West Memphis 35
WEST MEMPHIS — Nettleton bounced back from its first conference loss to rout West Memphis 57-35 in 5A-East boys' basketball Friday night.
Derodrick Moton scored 18 points, Taylor Smith 15 and Jordan Pigram 15 to power the Raiders (13-5, 2-1 conference).
Nettleton led 16-9 after the first quarter and 29-19 at halftime. The Raiders outscored the Blue Devils (3-15, 0-3 conference) 23-6 in the third quarter to take a 52-25 lead.
Brookland 68, Trumann 48
TRUMANN — Brookland rolled past Trumann 68-48 Friday night in 4A-3 conference senior boys' basketball.
Masen Woodall scored 17 points and Ben Jackson 14 to lead the Bearcats (15-4, 7-1 conference). Eli King and Tashun Wells added 11 points each.
Westside 57, Pocahontas 53
POCAHONTAS — Weston Honeycutt scored 25 points Friday to lead Westside to a 57-53 victory over Pocahontas in 4A-3 conference senior boys' basketball.
Eli Whitmire added nine points for the Warriors, followed by Tanner Darr and Gage Willbanks with seven each.
Honeycutt scored eight points and Darr seven in the first quarter to help Westside take a 15-4 lead. The Warriors' lead grew to 39-17 at halftime as they hit four 3-pointers in the period.
Westside led 47-29 after the third quarter.
Bryce Mason and Harrison Carter scored 14 points each for Pocahontas, with Mason hitting four 3s. DJ Coffey added 12 points.
Paragould 55, Batesville 42
PARAGOULD — Four Paragould players scored in double figures Friday night as the Rams defeated Batesville 55-42 for their second 5A-East conference victory of the week.
Gavin Hall and Nelson McHaney scored 13 points each to lead Paragould (8-10, 2-1 conference). Caleb Jiles and Jesse Beliew added 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Paragould took control of the game in the first half, leading 13-7 after the first quarter and 32-20 at halftime. The Rams were up 43-30 after the third quarter.
Matthew Hendrix scored 20 points for Batesville (4-15, 0-3 conference).
Corning 76, Harrisburg 35
CORNING — Jayce Couch and Clayton Vanpool combined to hit seven 3-pointers Friday as Corning cruised past Harrisburg 76-35 in 3A-3 conference senior boys' basketball.
Couch hit four 3s while scoring 26 points. Vanpool added three 3s and 12 points for the Bobcats (9-7, 4-4 conference).
Corning opened a 20-6 lead in the first quarter. The Bobcats led 40-18 at halftime and 64-25 after the third quarter.
Brylan Honeycutt scored eight points to lead Harrisburg.
Harrisburg won the junior boys' game 45-23.
Rector 73, Earle 57
RECTOR — Cooper Rabjohn scored 26 points Friday night to lead Rector to a 73-57 victory over Earle in 2A-3 conference senior boys' basketball.
Rabjohn drilled six 3-pointers to power the Cougars (15-2, 7-1 conference). Kameron Jones added a double-double of 16 points and 16 assists, while Sam Shipley scored 12 points.
BIC 61, Bay 59
BAY — Nicholas Patterson scored 24 points Friday as Buffalo Island Central edged Bay 61-59 in 2A-3 conference senior boys' basketball.
The Mustangs (13-5, 6-1 conference) prevailed despite the performance of Justin Brannen, who scored 40 points to lead the Yellowjackets (16-9, 5-3 conference).
Bay won the junior boys' game.
Sloan-Hendrix 75, South Side Bee Branch 41
BEE BRANCH — Sloan-Hendrix kept its 2A-2 conference record perfect Friday with a 75-41 victory at South Side Bee Branch in senior boys' basketball.
The Greyhounds (23-2, 10-0 conference) built a 22-8 advantage in the first quarter. Sloan-Hendrix extended its lead to 43-16 at halftime and 67-34 at the end of the third quarter.
Braden Cox scored 17 points and Harper Rorex added 15 for Sloan-Hendrix. Luke Murphy was next with 12 points, while Cade Grisham and Karson Roark added 10 each.
CRA 57, Ridgefield Christian 49
PARAGOULD — Crowley's Ridge Academy defeated Ridgefield Christian 57-49 in 1A-3 conference senior boys' basketball Friday.
CRA outscored Ridgefield 15-6 in the second quarter to take a 23-19 halftime lead. The Falcons led 42-37 after the third quarter.
Sam Marshall scored 21 points to lead CRA. Lathan Brinkley added eight points and 14 rebounds, also keying the Falcons' defensive effort by taking four charges.
Evan Ellenburg and Michael Carl scored 21 points each for Ridgefield Christian.
Ridgefield Christian won the junior boys' game 51-29.
Marianna Lee 83, Carlisle 34
MARIANNA — Marianna Lee outscored Carlisle 42-8 in the second half Friday night to complete an 83-34 victory in 2A-6 senior boys' basketball.
Montrel Jones led the Trojans (13-5, 8-0 conference) with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Jamarie Anthony added 14 points and 12 rebounds; Marktavious Roby, Jordan Williams and Quincy Allen added 12 points each; and Ed Winfrey scored 10 points.