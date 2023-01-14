Boys' basketball roundup

Valley View's Oliver Barr (right) handles the basketball as Greene County Tech's Garrett Cupp defends during Friday's game in Paragould.

 Gretchen Hunt / The Sun

PARAGOULD — Gavin Ellis scored 17 points and Oliver Barr added 16 Friday night as Valley View held off Greene County Tech 57-54 in 5A-East conference senior boys' basketball.

Carson Turley and Carson Winters added eight points each for the Blazers (5-7, 2-1 conference), who earned their second road victory in conference play.