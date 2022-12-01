MONETTE — Buffalo Island Central edged Bay 62-58 in double overtime Tuesday in 2A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Riley Whitehead scored 17 points to lead BIC (7-1, 1-0 conference). Parker Anderson added 13 points, Jax Whitley 11 and Dawson Stewart 11 for the Mustangs.
Justin Brannen scored a game-high 22 points for Bay (6-5, 0-1 conference).
Bay led 28-21 at halftime after outscoring BIC 18-11 in the second quarter. The Yellowjackets also led 38-31 after three quarters, but the Mustangs rallied in the fourth to tie the game at 48 to end regulation.
BIC missed a couple of free throws with 10 seconds remaining in the first overtime. Brannen scored to tie the game at 53 and was fouled with 2.6 seconds remaining, but couldn’t get the free throw to fall and the game went to double overtime.
Bay won the junior boys’ game 40-36, led by Jacob Willard with 22 points and Noah Watson with 10. BIC’s Leo Contreras scored 19 points.
Manila 55, Batesville 31
MANILA – Manila outscored Batesville 30-14 in the second half Tuesday to pull away for a 55-31 victory in senior boys’ basketball.
The Lions (3-0) outscored the Pioneers 15-5 in the third quarter to push a 25-17 halftime lead to 40-22.
Jaron Burrow scored 19 points to lead Manila. Brayden Nunnally added 18 points and Rex Farmer 12 for the Lions, who play El Dorado today at 5:30 in the Chickasaw Classic at Blytheville.
Matthew Hendrix scored eight points for Batesville.
Manila won the junior boys’ game 42-32, led by Hudson Harrison with 17 points and Carson Baltimore with nine.
Sloan-Hendrix 66, WCC 36
JUDSONIA – Sloan-Hendrix built a 20-point halftime lead Tuesday night and went on to defeat White County Central 66-36 in 2A-2 conference senior boys’ basketball.
The Greyhounds (9-1, 2-0 conference) led 21-9 after the first quarter, 43-23 at halftime and 62-29 after three quarters.
Cade Grisham led Sloan-Hendrix with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Braden Cox, Luke Murphy and Karson Roark scored 10 points each, with Cox adding six steals.
Sloan-Hendrix won the junior boys’ game 55-19, led by Hudson Rorex with 24 points. Dallas Durham and Colton Sexton added 10 points each.
WBU Tournament
WALNUT RIDGE – Sixth-seeded Corning and seventh-seeded Marmaduke earned victories Tuesday in the boys’ division of the Williams Baptists University high school basketball tournament.
Corning defeated 11th-seeded Hillcrest 55-39. The Bobcats advance to face third-seeded Riverside this evening at 5:20.
Eli Mason scored 12 points for Corning (3-1), followed by Jayce Couch and Roman Davis with 10 each and Luke Blanchard with nine. The Bobcats led 15-6 after the first quarter, 30-20 at halftime and 35-30 after the third quarter.
Hillcrest’s Eli Brewer finished with 11 points, while Talmadge Smith and Clayton Rose had 10 each for the Screamin’ Eagles.
In the final game on Tuesday, Marmaduke defeated 10th-seeded Walnut Ridge 46-42. The Greyhounds (9-2) advance to face No. 2 seed Tuckerman this evening at 8.
Marmaduke had two players in double figures. Blake Gipson led the Greyhounds with 22 points, while Chandler Harrelson had 12.
Walnut Ridge had three players finish in double figures. Maddox Jean had 12, Davis Callahan had 11, and Alex Prestidge had 10.
Gosnell 76, CRA 38
PARAGOULD – Parker Wells scored 22 points Tuesday to lead Gosnell to a 76-38 victory over Crowley’s Ridge Academy in senior boys’ basketball.
The Pirates (2-0) led 19-11 after the first quarter, 35-25 at halftime and 52-32 after the third quarter
Luke Murray led CRA with 12 points.
Gosnell won the junior boys’ game 79-43, led by Marcus Anderson with 21 points. TJ Spillman scored 16 points and Doss Clayton had 11 for CRA.
Mammoth Spring 62, Melbourne 54
MELBOURNE – Mammoth Spring earned a 62-54 victory over Melbourne in senior boys’ basketball Tuesday.
Gavin Boddie and Blake Rogers scored 16 points each for the Bears (9-4).