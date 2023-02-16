Boys' basketball roundup

Nettleton’s Taylor Smith (0) and Jordan Pigram (right) converge on Paragould’s Gavin Hall during Tuesday’s 5A-East senior boys’ basketball game in Paragould. Nettleton prevailed 61-43 for its 20th victory of the season.

 Amy Glenn photo

LITTLE ROCK — Isaac Harrell scored 20 points Tuesday night as Jonesboro routed Little Rock Southwest 62-35 in its final regular-season road game.

The Hurricane (24-3, 8-1 conference) remained a game in front of Little Rock Central in the 6A-Central standings with three to play. Jonesboro, which has won nine consecutive games, closes the regular season at home with games against Conway, Cabot and Central.