Boys' basketball roundup

LITTLE ROCK — Isaac Harrell scored 20 points Tuesday night as Jonesboro routed Little Rock Southwest 62-35 in its final regular-season road game.
The Hurricane (24-3, 8-1 conference) remained a game in front of Little Rock Central in the 6A-Central standings with three to play. Jonesboro, which has won nine consecutive games, closes the regular season at home with games against Conway, Cabot and Central.
Harrell hit three of his four 3-pointers in the first half as the Hurricane built a 31-16 halftime lead. Jonesboro outscored Southwest (4-17, 0-11 conference) 20-3 in the second quarter.
Deion Buford-Wesson, who added 14 points, hit three 3s in the third quarter as the Hurricane expanded its lead to 54-28. Harrell added seven points in the third quarter.
Twelve players scored for Jonesboro. Robert Alexander scored 15 points and Corbin Page added 10 for Southwest.
Nettleton 61, Paragould 43
PARAGOULD – Nettleton rolled past Paragould 61-43 Tuesday to earn its 20th victory of the season in senior boys’ basketball.
Down 14-10 after the first quarter, the Raiders (20-6, 9-2 5A-East) outscored the Rams 22-7 in the second quarter to take a 32-21 halftime lead. Nettleton led 42-29 after the third quarter.
Taylor Smith scored 14 points for Nettleton, including 12 in the Raiders’ second-quarter surge. TJ Brown added 12 points, Derodrick Moton nine and James Pigram and Deshun Jackson eight each for the Raiders.
Caleb Jiles and Jesse Beliew scored 11 points each for Paragould (11-15, 5-6 conference), followed by Gavin Hall with 10.
Valley View 50, West Memphis 40
WEST MEMPHIS – Oliver Barr scored 23 points Tuesday night as Valley View defeated West Memphis 50-40 for its fifth road victory in conference play.
The Blazers (8-12, 5-6 5A-East) outscored the Blue Devils 16-4 in the fourth quarter. The game was tied at 16 at halftime and West Memphis (6-20, 4-8 conference) led 36-34 after the third quarter.
Carson Turley added nine points and Jackson Harmon eight for Valley View.
GCT 78, Searcy 65
SEARCY – Greene County Tech defeated Searcy 78-65 Tuesday night for its third consecutive victory in 5A-East senior boys’ basketball.
The Eagles broke the game open in the second quarter, outscoring the Lions 27-15 for a 42-29 halftime lead. GCT (21-7, 5-6 conference) led 56-41 after the third quarter.
Jonah Lane scored 17 points to lead the Eagles. Benji Goodman added 14 points, Tyler Vincent 12 and Landon Stuart 11 for GCT, which was 24-of-33 at the free throw line.
Bryce Theobald scored 21 points to lead Searcy (15-11, 5-6). Isaiah Carlos added 15 points, followed by Zyron Williams and Jayden Duffy with 13 each for the Lions.
4A-3 District
TRUMANN – Fifth-seeded Southside and sixth-seeded Trumann earned second-round victories Tuesday in the 4A-3 senior boys’ district basketball tournament.
Ayden Cuzzort scored 30 points to lead Southside to a 73-62 victory over eighth-seeded Pocahontas. Tyler Carter added 20 points for the Southerners, who advance to play fourth-seeded Highland this evening.
Cuzzort scored 26 points in the first half to help Southside take a 45-27 halftime lead. The Southerners led 59-42 after the third quarter.
Connor Baker and Harrison Carter scored 19 points each to lead Pocahontas. Bryce Mason added 11 points for the Redskins.
Trumann rallied past seventh-seeded Wynne for a 44-40 victory. Wynne led 15-10 after the first quarter, 24-23 at halftime and 34-31 after the third quarter.
Gavin Greenwell scored 15 points and Cobey Riddle added 15 for the Wildcats, who advance to play third-seeded Forrest City this evening. Decorien Wilson scored 12 points for Wynne.
3A-3 District
OSCEOLA – Top-seeded Manila and second-seeded Osceola will meet tonight in the championship game of the 3A-3 senior boys’ district basketball tournament after posting semifinal victories Tuesday.
Manila (24-4) scored the final nine points to defeat fourth-seeded Rivercrest. Second-seeded Osceola (12-5) defeated third-seeded Corning 68-42.
Jaron Burrow scored 18 points to lead four players in double figures for Manila. Brayden Nunnally and Luke Kirk added 15 points each, followed by Rex Farmer with 10.
The Lions led 32-25 at halftime and 42-34 after the third quarter.
Jaden Young and Cavonta Washington scored 10 points each for Rivercrest, which led 16-14 after the first quarter.
T.I. Nimmers scored 17 points and Tony McNeal added 12 to lead Osceola. The Seminoles led 18-9 after the first quarter, 35-20 at halftime and 56-29 after the third quarter.
Jakob Cox scored eight points to lead Corning.
2A-3 District
LAKE CITY – Fifth-seeded East Poinsett County and sixth-seeded Earle earned upset victories Tuesday in the senior boys’ bracket of the 2A-3 district basketball tournament.
EPC rallied in the second half to defeat fourth-seeded Riverside 44-38. The Warriors advance to play top-seeded Bay in the semifinals tonight.
Dennis Gaines scored 19 points and Tyrus Reel added 10 for EPC.
Riverside (22-11) led 24-13 at halftime. EPC rallied within 28-24 at the end of the third quarter and outscored Riverside 20-10 in the fourth.
Brayeson Timms led Riverside with 15 points.
Earle ousted third-seeded BIC 65-58. The Bulldogs play second-seeded Rector this evening.
1A-3 District
MAMMOTH SPRING – Sixth-seeded Crowley’s Ridge Academy edged third-seeded Maynard 63-62 Tuesday to reach the senior boys’ semifinals of the 1A-3 district basketball tournament.
Jace Elms scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead CRA, while Cole Oxley finished with 18 points and seven rebounds. The Falcons advance to play Mammoth Spring this evening. CRA outscored Maynard 21-11 in the fourth quarter to earn the victory. The Tigers led 18-13 after the first quarter, 35-27 at halftime and 51-42 after the third quarter.
Hillcrest also reached the semifinals with a 60-49 victory over Armorel. The Screamin’ Eagles will play top-seeded Marked Tree today.