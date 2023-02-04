BRYANT — Jonesboro built a 14-point halftime lead Friday night and went on to defeat Bryant 49-38 in 6A-Central conference senior boys' basketball.

The Hurricane (21-3, 6-1 conference) held the Hornets (17-8, 2-5 conference) to four points in the second quarter. Jonesboro led 11-7 after the first quarter, 25-11 at halftime and 33-22 after the third quarter.