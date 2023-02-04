BRYANT — Jonesboro built a 14-point halftime lead Friday night and went on to defeat Bryant 49-38 in 6A-Central conference senior boys' basketball.
The Hurricane (21-3, 6-1 conference) held the Hornets (17-8, 2-5 conference) to four points in the second quarter. Jonesboro led 11-7 after the first quarter, 25-11 at halftime and 33-22 after the third quarter.
Phillip Tillman scored all nine of his points in the fourth quarter to lead Jonesboro. Deion Buford-Wesson and Isaac Harrell added eight points each, while Devarius Montgomery and C.J. Larry finished with seven each.
Cedric Jones scored 13 points to lead Bryant.
Batesville 53, Valley View 50
JONESBORO — Valley View was unable to connect on two 3-point attempts in the closing seconds Friday night as Batesville escaped with a 53-50 victory in 5A-East conference senior boys' basketball.
The Pioneers (5-18, 1-6 conference) led most of the evening as they snapped a seven-game losing streak. Batesville led 11-6 after the first quarter, 22-17 at halftime and 42-36 after the third quarter.
Valley View (6-11, 3-5) was unable to hold the lead after moving in front in the fourth quarter. Jackson Harmon scored 14 points and Oliver Barr 11 to lead the Blazers.'
Rafael Thomas scored 16 points and Braxton Davis added 13 to lead Batesville.
Brookland 54, Southside 53
BROOKLAND — Brookland edged Southside 54-53 Friday in 4A-3 conference senior boys' basketball.
Cole Kirby hit four 3-pointers while leading the Bearcats with 14 points. Tyler Parham added 11 points, Masen Woodall nine and Matt Harrell eight for Brookland (19-5, 11-2 conference).
The Bearcats led 16-13 after the first quarter, 28-22 at halftime and 41-37 after the third quarter.
Ayden Cuzzort scored 20 points to lead Southside (9-12, 5-7 conference). Tyler Carter added 13 points and Tanner Elumbaugh 10 for the Southerners.
Brookland won the junior boys' game 35-33 as Tyson Seyler scored 16 points and Lane Webster added 10.
Highland 65, Westside 57
JONESBORO — Dylan Munroe scored 19 points Friday to lead Highland to a 65-57 victory over Westside in 4A-3 conference senior boys' basketball.
Edmond Jones added 12 points, Cash Arnhart 11 and Noah Powell 10 for the Rebels (19-8, 8-6 conference). Highland led 14-10 after the first quarter, 29-23 at halftime and 42-35 after the third quarter.
Weston Honeycutt scored a game-high 29 points for Westside (7-14, 3-11 conference). Tanner Darr added 11 points and Eli Whitmire nine for the Warriors.
Paragould 74, Searcy 67
SEARCY — Gavin Hall scored nine of his 39 points in overtime Friday to lead Paragould to a 74-67 victory over Searcy in 5A-East conference senior boys' basketball.
Caleb Jiles added 15 points and Jesse Beliew 10 for the Rams (10-13, 4-4 conference).
Paragould led 20-18 after the first quarter, but Searcy came back to hold a 35-34 halftime lead. Hall scored 10 points in the third quarter as the Rams took a 49-42 lead. The teams were tied at 58 to end regulation.
Isaiah Carlos and Bryce Theobald scored 16 points each for Searcy.
Marked Tree 75, CRA 52
PARAGOULD — Marked Tree defeated Crowley's Ridge Academy 75-52 Friday in 1A-3 conference senior boys' basketball.
Ladarius Brown scored 15 points for Marked Tree (20-2, 13-0 conference). The Indians led 20-11 after the first quarter, 39-28 at halftime and 56-38 after the third quarter.
Sam Marshall scored 24 points to lead CRA.
CRA earned a 45-44 overtime victory in the junior boys' game. Andrew Knight scored 12 points, Doss Clayton 11 and TJ Spillman 10 for CRA. D'Angelo Brown scored 19 points for Marked Tree.