CONWAY — Deion Buford-Wesson scored 25 points Tuesday night to lead Jonesboro to a 62-45 victory over Conway in 6A-Central boys’ basketball.

Isaac Harrell added 16 points and Phillip Tillman 10 as the Hurricane (19-3, 4-1 conference) extended its winning streak to four games. Jonesboro visits Little Rock Central (20-3, 5-0 conference) for a key conference matchup Friday night.