CONWAY — Deion Buford-Wesson scored 25 points Tuesday night to lead Jonesboro to a 62-45 victory over Conway in 6A-Central boys’ basketball.
Isaac Harrell added 16 points and Phillip Tillman 10 as the Hurricane (19-3, 4-1 conference) extended its winning streak to four games. Jonesboro visits Little Rock Central (20-3, 5-0 conference) for a key conference matchup Friday night.
Jonesboro shot 48.8 percent from the field and held a 24-19 rebounding advantage against Conway (13-8, 2-3 conference). The Hurricane hit 16-of-20 free throws and forced 13 turnovers while committing only seven.
The Wampus Cats played the Hurricane almost even in the first half, trailing just 14-11 after the first quarter and 32-29 at halftime. Jonesboro dominated the third quarter, however, outscoring Conway 16-5 to take a 48-34 lead.
Devarius Montgomery led Jonesboro in rebounding (nine) and assists (four) while adding eight points. The Hurricane finished 6-of-14 from the 3-point line, with Buford-Wesson connecting on 3-of-7.
Colen Thompson scored 21 points for Conway.
GCT 68, West Memphis 62
PARAGOULD – Greene County Tech erased a 23-point halftime deficit Tuesday to defeat West Memphis 68-62 in 5A-East conference senior boys’ basketball.
The Eagles (18-5, 2-4 conference) trailed 37-14 at halftime. GCT pulled within 49-34 at the end of the third quarter and outscored West Memphis 34-13 in the final period.
Benji Goodman drilled six 3-pointers in the second half, including four in the fourth quarter, and scored 24 points to lead the Eagles. Landon Stuart scored 16 points, including 13 in the second half, and Tyler Vincent scored eight of his 10 points in the fourth quarter.
De’cambren Holmes led West Memphis with 12 points.
Forrest City 66, Westside 59
JONESBORO – Melvin Shaw scored 21 points Tuesday to lead Forrest City past Westside 66-59 in 4A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Mykeion White added 11 points and Marcus Britt Jr. 10 for the Mustangs. Forrest City pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring Westside 14-9.
Westside led 20-14 after the first quarter. Forrest City rallied to lead 34-30 at halftime and 52-50 at the end of the third quarter.
Weston Honeycutt led Westside with 20 points. Eli Whitmire added 13 points and Montana Neely 12 for the Warriors.
Blytheville 70, Highland 44
HIGHLAND – Blytheville kept its 4A-3 conference record perfect Tuesday with a 70-44 victory over Highland in senior boys’ basketball.
Jeremiah Wells scored 23 points to lead the Chickasaws (23-1, 12-0 conference). Tyree Jackson added 16 points, followed by Shamar Marshall and Travis Anderson with nine each.
Highland (18-7, 7-5 conference) led 16-10 after the first quarter. The Chickasaws outscored the Rebels 24-8 in the second quarter, taking a 34-24 halftime lead.
Dylan Munroe scored 15 points and Sean Parkerson 12 for Highland.
Marion 63, Paragould 30
PARAGOULD – Marion pulled away from Paragould in the second half Tuesday to win 63-30 in 5A-East conference senior boys’ basketball.
The Patriots (17-5, 6-0 conference) led just 19-15 at halftime. Marion outscored Paragould 27-10 in the third quarter, part of a 44-15 second half for the visitors.
Lyndell Buckingham scored 17 points and Martavius Davis added 13 for Marion. Gavin Hall scored 11 points and Jesse Beliew nine for Paragould.
Manila 86, Piggott 41
PIGGOTT – Brayden Nunnally scored 31 points Tuesday as Manila rolled past Piggott 86-41 in 3A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Luke Kirk added 16 points and Jaron Burrow 13 for the Lions (18-4, 7-1 conference). Manila led 18-9 after the first quarter, 48-17 at halftime and 77-36 after the third quarter.
Shawn-Hudson Seegraves scored 15 points and William Lucas 12 for Piggott.
Carson Baltimore scored 16 points and Noel Salomon 13 as Manila won the junior boys’ game 51-18.
Bay 70, Cross County 51
CHERRY VALLEY – Justin Brannen scored 22 points Tuesday to lead Bay to a 70-51 victory over Cross County in 2A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Drew Long added 14 points and Evan Stotts 10 for the Yellowjackets (19-10, 8-3 conference). Kaiden Taylor scored 16 points and Harley McCarty added 15 for Cross County.
Bay took the junior boys’ game 60-36 as Jacob Willard scored 20 points.
Rector 51, Riverside 40
RECTOR – Cooper Rabjohn and Kameron Jones scored 18 points each Tuesday to lead Rector to a 51-40 victory over Riverside in 2A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
The Cougars (18-3, 9-2 conference) led 10-6 after the first quarter, 22-14 at halftime and 38-27 after the third quarter. Cash Gillis scored nine points for the Rebels (18-9, 5-6 conference).
Riverside (22-5, 8-3 conference) won the junior boys’ game 54-21, led by Zane McClure with 16 points and Jackson Mann with 14 points. Lane Hemphill scored 12 points for Rector.
Corning 77, Gosnell 71
CORNING – Corning outlasted Gosnell 77-71 in double overtime Tuesday in 3A-3 senior boys’ basketball.
Corning led 15-10 after the first quarter, 27-24 at halftime and 45-44 after the third quarter. The teams were tied at 59 to end regulation and at 68 to end the first overtime.
Eli Mason scored 22 points to lead Corning (14-7, 6-4 conference). Jayce Couch added 19 points, Luke Blanchard 14 and Roman Davis 14 for the Bobcats.
Elijah Donnerson scored 26 points, Taderian Partee 17 and Rylan Jenkins 12 for Gosnell.
Gosnell won the junior boys’ game 60-17.