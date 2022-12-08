Boys' basketball roundup

Valley View’s Oliver Barr drives to the basket during the first half of the Blazers’ game against Mountain Home on Tuesday.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JACKSONVILLE — Isaac Harrell scored 22 points Tuesday night as Jonesboro routed Jacksonville 69-39 in senior boys’ basketball.

Harrell also added five rebounds and three steals for the Hurricane (6-1). He was 9-of-18 from the field, including 4-of-11 from the 3-point line, in Jonesboro’s fourth consecutive victory.