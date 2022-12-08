Boys' basketball roundup

JACKSONVILLE — Isaac Harrell scored 22 points Tuesday night as Jonesboro routed Jacksonville 69-39 in senior boys’ basketball.
Harrell also added five rebounds and three steals for the Hurricane (6-1). He was 9-of-18 from the field, including 4-of-11 from the 3-point line, in Jonesboro’s fourth consecutive victory.
Deion Buford-Wesson was 3-of-4 from the 3-point while adding 16 points, four rebounds and three steals. Jonesboro shot 50.9 percent from the field, including 11-of-28 (39.3 percent) from the 3-point line.
The Hurricane limited the Titans to 33.3 percent shooting from the field and also forced 19 turnovers.
Jonesboro led 13-4 after the first quarter, 34-12 at halftime and 56-24 after the third quarter.
Nettleton 62, Batesville 40
BATESVILLE – Nettleton rolled past Batesville 62-40 Tuesday in the boys’ division of the Lyon College high school basketball tournament.
The Raiders (5-2) advance to play Thayer, Mo., in the semifinals Friday at 8 p.m. Thayer defeated Wynne 58-29 in another first-round game Tuesday.
Taylor Smith scored 20 points to lead Nettleton, followed by Curtez Smith with 14 and Jordan Pigram with 13.
Searcy defeated Southside 57-44 in another first-round game Tuesday. The Lions will play Stuttgart in the semifinals Friday.
Mtn. Home 50, Valley View 44
JONESBORO – Mountain Home took the lead during the third quarter Tuesday and went on to defeat Valley View 50-44 in senior boys’ basketball.
The Blazers (1-3) led 25-22 at halftime after outscoring the Bombers 16-11 in the second quarter. Mountain Home came back to lead 39-32 after three quarters.
Ryder McClain scored 24 points to lead Mountain Home, followed by Hogan Robb with eight. Gavin Ellis and Oliver Barr scored eight points each for Valley View, while Carson Winters added seven.
Riverside 63, Bay 61
LAKE CITY – Riverside held off Bay 63-61 in 2A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball Tuesday.
Grayson Taylor scored 21 points to lead the Rebels (12-3, 1-1 conference) to their fifth consecutive victory. Cash Gillis and Brayeson Timms added 16 and 14 points, respectively, while Dennis Williams grabbed 11 rebounds for Riverside.
Justin Brannen scored a game-high 27 points for Bay. Evan Stotts added 14 points, followed by Landon Therrell with 12.
The teams were tied at 17 to end the first quarter and Riverside led 26-25 at halftime. The Rebels increased their lead to 45-37 at the end of the third quarter.
Riverside (14-2, 2-0 conference) won the junior boys’ game 58-49. Tucker Emery led Riverside with 27 points and 12 rebounds, while Maddox Stone added 16 points. Jacob Willard scored 18 points and Wyatt McIllwain added 10 for Bay.
BIC 53, Marmaduke 45
MARMADUKE – Jax Whitley scored 22 points as Buffalo Island Central earned a 53-45 victory Tuesday night at Marmaduke in 2A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Jack Edwards added 11 points for the Mustangs (8-1, 2-0 conference). Chandler Harrelson scored 16 points and Blake Gipson added 11 for Marmaduke (9-4, 1-1 conference).
Marmaduke won the junior boys’ game 32-31 as John McAlister scored 16 points. Kell Gathright led BIC with 10 points.
Corning 63, Piggott 51
CORNING – Corning shook off a slow start Tuesday night to defeat Piggott 63-51 in 3A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Down 22-12 after the first quarter, the Bobcats outscored the Mohawks 17-5 in the second to take a 29-27 halftime lead. Corning (4-2, 1-0 conference) led 46-38 after the third quarter.
Roman Davis and Clayton Vanpool scored 17 points each to lead Corning, with Davis also grabbing 10 rebounds. Luke Blanchard was also in double digits with 10 points.
Shawn-Hudson Seegraves scored 14 points, Nate Brantley 13 and Ashton Lemmons 12 for Piggott (1-3, 0-1 conference).
Piggott won the junior boys’ game 37-8 as Gavin Reynolds scored 12 points. Corning took the seventh-grade game 15-11.
Manila 65, Mammoth Spring 41
MANILA – Manila rolled past Mammoth Spring 65-41 Tuesday in senior boys’ basketball.
Brayden Nunnally scored 20 points and Jaron Burrow added 19 for Manila. The Lions led 29-18 at halftime and 46-33 after the third quarter.
Gavin Boddie scored 13 points and Blake Rogers 11 for Mammoth Spring (10-5).
Manila won the junior boys’ game 59-21 as Hudson Harrison scored 16 points, Espn Burrow added 12 and Carson Baltimore 11.
Sloan-Hendrix 76, South Side 37
IMBODEN – Braden Cox scored 26 points Tuesday to lead Sloan-Hendrix to a 76-37 victory over South Side Bee Branch in 2A-2 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Harper Rorex added 16 points for the Greyhounds (13-2, 3-0 conference). Ethan Lee contributed a double-double of 11 points and 13 rebounds.
Sloan-Hendrix built a 27-11 lead in the first quarter. The Greyhounds held leads of 49-21 at halftime and 72-36 after three quarters.
South Side won the junior boys’ game 54-39. Hudson Rorex hit six 3-pointers in scoring 25 points for Sloan-Hendrix.
Rector 60, Cross County 46
RECTOR – Kameron Jones finished with a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds Tuesday to lead Rector to a 60-46 victory over Cross County in 2A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Cooper Rabjohn and Brett Fair added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Cougars (7-0, 2-0 conference).
Rector won the junior boys’ game 53-34.
Marked Tree 69, CRA 30
MARKED TREE – Donny Childs and Ken Carter scored 16 points each Tuesday to lead Marked Tree to a 69-30 victory over Crowley’s Ridge Academy in 1A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Jonah Walker and LaDarrius Brown added 15 points each for the Indians (6-0, 3-0 conference).
Tuckerman 52, Hoxie 43
HOXIE – Eli Tackett scored 16 points Tuesday to lead Tuckerman to a 52-43 victory over Hoxie in 3A-2 conference senior boys’ basketball.
John Metzger and Elijah Alcorn added 10 points each for the Bulldogs (7-5, 1-0 conference), while Amare Neal finished with nine.
Tuckerman (10-3) won the junior boys’ game 49-19 as Zeke Church scored 21 points and Jordan Watson added 16.