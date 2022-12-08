JONESBORO — Brookland and Nettleton earned No. 1 seeds Wednesday as brackets were set for the annual Northeast Arkansas Invitational high school basketball tournament.
The tournament begins Dec. 17 with games at Valley View and Brookland. Arkansas State University’s First National Bank Arena will be the site for the remaining five days of the tournament, starting with games on Dec. 20.
Games will also be played Dec. 23, then Dec. 27-29 to close a milestone year for the NEA tournament. This year’s tournament is the 75th in the boys’ division and the 45th in the girls’ division.
This year’s field includes 27 boys’ teams and 31 girls’ teams, split into two divisions each. Game times were not official as of Wednesday afternoon.
The 13-team Division II boys’ bracket begins with Brookland as the top seed. The Bearcats, second-seeded Rector and third-seeded Buffalo Island Central all received first-round byes.
First-round pairings in boys’ Division II include fourth-seeded Marked Tree and 13th-seeded Marmaduke; fifth-seeded Riverside and 12th-seeded Newport; sixth-seeded Tuckerman and 11th-seeded Valley View; seventh-seeded Forrest City and 10th-seeded Salem; and eighth-seeded Westside and ninth-seeded Corning.
The 14-team Division I boys’ bracket starts with Bay, the top seed. The Yellowjackets and second-seeded East Poinsett County received byes.
First-round pairings include third-seeded Harrisburg and 14th-seeded Ridgefield Christian; fourth-seeded Hoxie and 13th-seeded Crowley’s Ridge Academy; fifth-seeded McCrory and 12th-seeded Armorel; sixth-seeded White County Central and 11th-seeded Trumann; seventh-seeded Cross County and 10th-seeded Piggott; and eighth-seeded Walnut Ridge and ninth-seeded Rivercrest.
The 15-team Division II girls’ bracket features Nettleton as the top seed. The Lady Raiders receive a first-round bye.
First-round pairings in Division II girls include second-seeded Greene County Tech and 15th-seeded Forrest City; third-seeded Riverside and 14th-seeded Trumann; fourth-seeded Tuckerman and 13th-seeded Hoxie; fifth-seeded Melbourne and 12th-seeded Cedar Ridge; sixth-seeded Brookland and 11th-seeded Newport; seventh-seeded Batesville and 10th-seeded Blytheville; and eighth-seeded Marmaduke and ninth-seeded Westside.
Marked Tree is the No. 1 seed in the 16-team Division I girls’ bracket. The Lady Indians will play 16th-seed Armorel in the first round.
Other first-round pairings in girls’ Division I include second-seeded Rector and No. 15 Cross County; No. 3 White County Central and No. 14 Gosnell; No. 4 Buffalo Island Central and No. 13 Harrisburg; No. 5 Rivercrest and No. 12 Walnut Ridge; No. 6 Cave City and No. 11 McCrory; No. 7 Bay and No. 10 Sloan-Hendrix; and No. 8 East Poinsett County and No. 9 Izard County.
All-day passes for the Dec. 17 games at Valley View and Brookland will cost $8 each, while all-day admission for playing dates at ASU will be $10.