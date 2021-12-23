Brannen leads Bay into NEA semifinals

JONESBORO — Bay finally held the upper hand on Riverside as the 2A-3 conference rivals met for the third time this season Thursday at the Northeast Arkansas Invitational basketball tournament.
Justin Brannen scored a game-high 23 points as the Yellowjackets, who dropped their first two meetings with the Rebels, advanced with a 52-42 victory in a Division I boys’ quarterfinal game.
Nine games were played Thursday, with the No. 1 seed in Division II boys surviving a close finish and the No. 2 seed falling in Division I boys. Top-seeded Blytheville held off Walnut Ridge 61-57 in a quarterfinal game in Division II, while Harrisburg upset second-seeded Ridgefield Christian 62-52 in the Division I quarterfinals.
Second-seeded Brookland routed Buffalo Island Central 68-34 in a Division II boys' quarterfinal Thursday night. In Division II boys’ games earlier Thursday, Searcy and Westside earned first-round victories, the fourth-seeded Lions ousting Tuckerman 65-54 and the sixth-seeded Warriors dispatching Hoxie 71-48.
Top-seeded Marked Tree defeated rival East Poinsett County 66-49 to earn a berth in the Division I boys' semifinals. Marmaduke also advanced in Division I boys with a 54-31 victory over Crowley’s Ridge Academy in an all-Greene County quarterfinal.
Fourth-seeded Westside earned its second victory of the tournament and a place in the Division I girls’ semifinals by defeating fifth-seeded Cave City 48-37.
Bay opened its game with Riverside on a 10-0 run. Brannen scored eight points in the first quarter and Seth Spencer five as the Yellowjackets opened a 20-8 lead in the opening quarter.
Brannen scored seven more points in the second quarter to help sixth-seeded Bay build a 31-15 halftime lead. Third-seeded Riverside roared back late in the third quarter, closing with a late run to pull within 40-35 entering the final period.
The Yellowjackets scored the first two baskets of the final period and pulled away while hitting 6-of-7 free throws in the final period.
Spencer added 10 points for Bay, which will play Harrisburg in the semifinals Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Harrison McAnally scored 15 points, all in the second half, to lead Riverside. Easton Hatch added 11 points.
Blytheville 61, Walnut Ridge 57
Camron Jones scored 10 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter to help the Chickasaws fend off an upset bid by the eighth-seeded Bobcats. Blytheville advances to the Division II semifinals Tuesday at 9 p.m., when the Chickasaws will play Searcy or Salem.
Tyree Jackson scored off the rebound of a missed free throw in the closing seconds to seal Blytheville's victory. Jackson finished with 13 points and Rashaud Marshall added 12 points.
Ty Flippo poured in 28 points to lead the Bobcats, including a couple of 3s in the fourth quarter. Maddox Jean added 11 points for Walnut Ridge.
Blytheville led 28-22 at halftime and 45-41 after the third quarter.
Brookland 68, BIC 34
The second-seeded Bearcats pulled away quickly, outscoring the Mustangs 19-4 in the first quarter on the way to a 41-18 halftime lead. Brookland earned a berth in Tuesday's 6 o'clock semifinal, where the Bearcats will play Nettleton or Westside.
David York scored all of his 16 points in the first half to lead Brookland. Masen Woodall added 10 points, followed by Tyler Parham and Ben Jackson with eight each.
Jaron Burrow scored 10 points and Jax Whitley added eight for BIC.
Westside 71, Hoxie 48
Eight Warriors combined to make nine 3-point shots in a victory over Hoxie that puts Westside in the Division II quarterfinals. The Warriors will play Nettleton on Monday at 9 p.m.
Lukas Kaffka scored 17 points to lead Westside, followed by Spencer Honeycutt with 10. Twelve different players scored for the Warriors.
Westside outscored Hoxie 23-14 in the second quarter to build a 41-24 halftime lead. The Warriors led 55-34 at the end of the third quarter.
Cade Forrester scored 14 points and Kayden Glenn added nine for Hoxie.
Harrisburg 62, Ridgefield Christian 52
The Hornets outscored the second-seeded Warriors 23-13 in the fourth quarter to earn a place in the Division I semifinals and a game against Bay on Tuesday.
Harrisburg was 11-of-16 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter and 24-of-31 for the game. Michael Deckelman scored 18 points to lead the Hornets, making 8-of-9 free throws.
Brylan Honeycutt hit three 3s and scored 15 points for Harrisburg. Grant Henry was 9-of-12 at the free throw line while adding 13 points.
Noah Stracener poured in 35 points to lead Ridgefield Christian, including 24 in the second half. Doss McDaniel added nine points for the Warriors.
The teams were tied at 25 at halftime and at 39 to end the third quarter.
Marked Tree 66, EPC 49
B.J. Marshall scored 26 points to lead the top-seeded Indians into the Division I semifinals. Marked Tree will play Marmaduke on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Itavious Nesbitt added 18 points for Marked Tree. The Indians led 33-24 at halftime and 50-37 at the end of the third quarter.
Omar McCuiston scored 21 points and Tyrus Reel added eight for EPC.
Searcy 65, Tuckerman 54
Three players scored in double digits as the fourth-seeded Lions moved into Monday’s 7:30 quarterfinal game with Salem in boys’ Division II.
Isaiah Carlos scored 19 points, Cameron Hicks 18 and Bryce Theobald 10 to power Searcy. Hicks scored 10 points in the second quarter as the Lions outscored the Bulldogs 19-11 to lead 35-27 at halftime.
Searcy led 52-42 after the third quarter.
Carson Miller scored 16 points to lead Tuckerman. Amare Neal added 13 points and David Platt 10 for the Bulldogs.
Westside 48, Cave City 37
Georgia Spinks sank three 3-pointers, all in the second half, as Westside earned a place in the Division I girls’ semifinals Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.
Spinks finished with 14 points to lead the Lady Warriors. Lanie Welch and Sloane Welch added 11 and 10 points, respectively, while Megan Hedger finished with nine.
Westside led 26-21 at halftime and 39-32 after the third quarter.
Dreama Morrow led Cave City with nine points and Jessie Stauffer added eight.
Marmaduke 54, CRA 31
Fourth-seeded Marmaduke won for the second time with three meetings with fifth-seeded CRA. The Greyhounds earned a place in Tuesday’s 7:30 Division I boys’ semifinal game opposite Marked Tree.
Jason Mathis sank four 3s to lead Marmaduke with 18 points. Mathis made two 3s in the second quarter, helping the Greyhounds take a 20-9 halftime lead, and he scored seven points in the third quarter as Marmaduke increased its lead to 35-17.
Chandler Harrelson and Blake Gipson added nine points each for Marmaduke. Jesse Beliew led CRA with 13 points.