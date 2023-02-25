Brookland boys, girls advance with narrow victories

CLINTON — Brookland’s basketball teams won back-to-back thrillers Thursday evening in the Class 4A East Region tournament.
Tyler Parham’s 3-point basket with 0.4 remaining on the clock lifted Brookland to a 60-57 victory over tournament host Clinton in the boys’ tournament. Brookland also advanced with a narrow victory in the girls’ bracket, edging Bauxite 47-46.
Parham’s basket came after Clinton (21-10) tied the game at 57 on a 3-pointer with eight seconds remaining. After a timeout, Brookland’s Cole Kirby drove the ball into the front court and found Parham open on the left wing for the winning basket.
Brookland (24-6) advanced to play Little Rock Christian in the semifinals Friday evening. Thursday’s victory clinched a berth in next week’s state tournament at Blytheville.
Matt Harrell scored 17 points, Kirby 16 and Masen Woodall 12 to lead the Bearcats. Brookland trailed most of the evening as Clinton led 14-6 after the first quarter, 33-24 at halftime and 45-43 after the third quarter.
Woodall scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half, while Kirby had eight of his 16 after halftime and Parham scored all eight of his points in the final two quarters. Harrell hit two 3s in the fourth quarter, helping the Bearcats lead by as many as six points before the Yellowjackets came back to tie the game.
While the Lady Bearcats (23-9) won by a smaller margin, they did not need points in the final seconds to advance. Bauxite (21-9) hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds to close within one point, but the Lady Miners did not have a timeout remaining and time expired without Brookland having to pass the ball inbounds.
The game was tied 9-9 after the first quarter, 25-25 at halftime and 39-39 after three quarters. Evan Polsgrove scored seven of her 17 points in the fourth quarter.
Stella Parker also scored 17 points for Brookland, which played host Clinton (23-6) in the semifinals Thursday. The Lady Bearcats clinched a berth in next week’s state tournament at Blytheville.
In other games Thursday, Pulaski Robinson defeated Forrest City 55-52 in the boys’ division, while Heber Springs advanced in the girls’ bracket with a 53-49 victory over Highland.
GCT 67, Paragould 56
PARAGOULD – Greene County Tech clinched a berth in the Class 5A boys’ state basketball tournament Thursday with a 67-56 victory over Paragould.
The Eagles (22-8, 7-7 5A-East) opened a 35-22 halftime lead by outscoring the visiting Rams 19-12 in the second quarter. Paragould (12-17, 6-8 conference) cut its deficit to seven points, 48-41, at the end of the third quarter.
Landon Stuart scored 14 points to lead the Eagles. Tyler Vincent scored nine of his 11 points in the fourth quarter to help GCT put the game out of reach. Garrett Cupp also played a key role with all of his 11 points in the second half.
Caleb Jiles scored 16 points to lead four Paragould players in double figures. Gavin Hall added 12 points, Nelson McHaney 11 and Jesse Beliew 10.
GCT 49, Paragould 44
PARAGOULD – A fourth-quarter rally lifted Greene County Tech to a 49-44 victory over Paragould in senior girls’ basketball Thursday at GCT Arena.
The Lady Eagles (20-11, 6-8 5A-East) trailed 25-16 at halftime and 34-30 after three quarters. Ava Carter led GCT with 21 points, five steals, five rebounds and four assists. Jacey Edrington added 11 points.
Reece Roleson scored 18 points and Mikayla Lambert added 11 for Paragould (19-9, 9-5 conference).
Class 3A Region 2
MOUNTAIN VIEW – Newport and Osceola earned victories in the boys’ division of the Class 3A Region 2 tournament Thursday.
Newport edged Corning 74-72 in overtime, while Osceola routed Melbourne 69-36.
In the girls’ division, Mountain View eliminated Corning 65-52 and Salem defeated Osceola 61-52.
Class 2A North
MONETTE – Bay and Rector earned tournament berths in the boys’ division while Rector and Marmaduke advanced in the girls’ bracket of the Class 2A North Region basketball tournament Thursday.
Bay (24-11) ousted Carlisle 85-62. The Yellowjackets led 26-21 after the first quarter, 45-31 at halftime and 67-45 after the third quarter.
Justin Brannen scored 22 points to lead the Yellowjackets, who played East Poinsett County in the semifinals Friday evening. Landon Therrell added 18 points, Evan Stotts 15 and Kaden Hartley 11.
David Hayes scored 23 points and Kaidan Clingman 12 for Carlisle.
Rector (23-5) routed Barton 64-42. The Cougars started to pull away in the second quarter, outscoring the Bears 22-9 for a 33-20 lead. Rector led 50-27 after the third quarter.
Cooper Rabjohn and Kameron Jones scored 24 points each for Rector, which played Earle in the semifinals on Friday.
In the girls’ division, Rector defeated Barton 59-51 and Marmaduke routed McCrory 70-28. Friday’s semifinals matched Riverside and Rector in the first semifinal, followed by Des Arc and Marmaduke in the second game.
Class 1A Region 2
CALICO ROCK – Marked Tree earned a state tournament berth Thursday with a 53-37 victory over Viola in the girls’ division of the Class 1A Region 2 tournament.
The Lady Indians (23-7) led 25-16 at halftime after outscoring the Lady Longhorns 15-5 in the second quarter. Marked Tree continued to build its lead in the third quarter, which ended with the Lady Indians leading 40-23.
Marked Tree played Norfork in Friday’s girls semifinals. Rural Special, which defeated Hillcrest 57-38, and Mammoth Spring met in the other semifinal.
Thursday’s winners in the boys’ bracket included Concord, 48-42 over Hillcrest, and West Side Greers Ferry, 72-68 over Mammoth Spring. Marked Tree and Concord met in one boys’ semifinal Friday, while Shirley and West Side Greers Ferry played in the other contest.