Brookland boys, girls advance with narrow victories

Paragould’s Nate Brittingham shoots as Greene County Tech’s Kayden King defends during Thursday night’s boys’ game at GCT.

 Amy Glenn photo

CLINTON — Brookland’s basketball teams won back-to-back thrillers Thursday evening in the Class 4A East Region tournament.

Tyler Parham’s 3-point basket with 0.4 remaining on the clock lifted Brookland to a 60-57 victory over tournament host Clinton in the boys’ tournament. Brookland also advanced with a narrow victory in the girls’ bracket, edging Bauxite 47-46.