Brookland cruises into Division II semifinals

JONESBORO — Two 4A-3 conference teams advanced to the Division II boys’ semifinals of the Northeast Arkansas Invitational tournament with victories Tuesday night.
Top-seeded Brookland rolled past Westside 70-35 and seventh-seeded Forrest City knocked off second-seeded Rector 73-56 at First National Bank Arena. Fourth-seeded Marked Tree also advanced in the Division II bracket with a 57-34 rout of Newport.
Forrest City will play Wednesday’s Buffalo Island Central-Tuckerman winner in the Division II semifinals this evening at 6. Brookland and Marked Tree play in the final game of the day at 9 p.m.
Second-seeded EPC advanced in Division I boys with a 78-72 victory over Piggott. The Warriors play Wednesday’s Harrisburg-Trumann winner in the semifinals today at 4:30 p.m., while Hoxie and the winner of Wednesday’s Bay-Walnut Ridge game meet at 7:30 p.m.
Brookland opened with a 10-0 run and held a 24-13 over Westside at the end of the first quarter. The Bearcats led 49-23 at halftime and 62-33 after the third quarter.
Masen Woodall scored 17 points, Matt Harrell 16 and Cole Kirby nine to lead Brookland. Weston Honeycutt scored a game-high 23 points for Westside.
Forrest City got off to a fast start in its victory over Rector, leading 22-9 after the first quarter. Rector cut its deficit to seven points, 38-31, at halftime, but Forrest City led 54-43 after the third quarter and scored the first nine points of the fourth quarter.
Marcus Britt scored 22 points to lead Forrest City, followed by Mykeion White with 18 and Melvin Shaw with 15. Cooper Rabjohn and Kameron Jones scored 26 and 20 points, respectively, for Rector.
Marked Tree outscored Newport 18-4 in the second quarter to build a 30-12 halftime lead. The Indians led 38-26 after the third quarter, then outscored the Greyhounds 19-8 in the fourth.
Dony Childs scored 12 points, Kenyon Carter nine and Jonah Walker eight for Marked Tree. Johnathan Moore scored 17 points for Newport.
EPC overcame a 44-36 halftime deficit in its victory over Piggott. The Warriors rallied in the third quarter, taking a 56-55 lead.
Tyrus Reel scored 23 points to lead EPC, while Jamarkius Garrett added 19, Dennis Gaines 14 and Omar McCuiston 10. Shawn-Hudson Seegraves led Piggott with 20 points, followed by Joe Carpenter with 16 and William Lucas with 14.