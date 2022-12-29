Brookland cruises into Division II semifinals

Brookland’s Cole Kirby (left) tracks down a loose ball ahead of Westside’s Eli Whitmire (20) during a Northeast Arkansas Invitational tournament game Tuesday night. Brookland advanced with a 70-35 victory.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Two 4A-3 conference teams advanced to the Division II boys’ semifinals of the Northeast Arkansas Invitational tournament with victories Tuesday night.

Top-seeded Brookland rolled past Westside 70-35 and seventh-seeded Forrest City knocked off second-seeded Rector 73-56 at First National Bank Arena. Fourth-seeded Marked Tree also advanced in the Division II bracket with a 57-34 rout of Newport.