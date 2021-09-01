BROOKLAND — Brookland won the last two sets Tuesday to defeat Wynne 25-18, 23-25, 25-18, 25-16 in 4A-Northeast high school volleyball.
Talyn Hafer recorded eight kills while Chloe Rodriguez, Keeley Beary and Maddie Smith finished with six kills each for the Lady Bearcats (6-3, 4-0 conference). Rodriguez added 28 assists, six digs and two blocks, while Beary also had two blocks.
Brookland’s Rylee Walker was 20-of-20 serving with 12 digs and three aces. Hannah Bass added five kills and 12 digs, while Lyndsey McCall was 17-of-17 serving with two aces and six digs.
Brookland (4-0, 4-0 conference) won the junior high match 25-9, 25-10. Kate Algee and Evan Polsgrove had four kills each to lead Brookland.
Also for Brookland, Caroline Canada was 8-of-9 serving with four aces and six assists; Amelia Ford produced three aces in four serves; Macie Murray served three aces; and Callie Curtis had four digs.
Brookland also won the senior B and seventh-grade contests.
Jonesboro 3, Searcy 0
SEARCY — Ella Tagupa was 23-of-24 serving with six aces Tuesday as Jonesboro swept Searcy 25-18, 25-15, 25-10 in 5A-East volleyball.
Tagupa also added 11 assists and four digs for the Lady Hurricane (4-0, 2-0 conference). Jayden Hughes led Jonesboro in kills with eight, also adding five digs, two aces and two blocks.
Maddie Johnson chipped in with six kills and four blocks; Saraya Hewitt served four aces to go with five digs and four kills; Peyton Church contributed nine digs; Rylee Waleszonia had five digs; Emmalee McLoy finished with 10 assists and two aces; and Meadow Jones contributed two blocks.
Jonesboro (4-0) also won the junior varsity match 25-18, 25-19.
Valley View 3, Pocahontas 0
JONESBORO — Valley View kept its 4A-Northeast volleyball record perfect Tuesday with a 25-6, 25-3, 25-11 sweep of Pocahontas.
Natalie Supine and Morghan Weaver led the Lady Blazers (8-1, 4-0 conference), with Weaver also adding two blocks. Micah McMillan served five aces to go with nine assists and three digs.
Alexandra Gibson recorded four kills; Hadden Lieblong had 11 assists, four digs and three kills; Tolly Fagan finished with five digs, four aces and three kills; Alison Shinabery contributed six assists and three digs; Alex Brown added 13 digs and two aces; Olivia Miles produced six digs and two aces; and Kaysen Lomax and Ella Marshall chipped in with three kills each.
Valley View won the senior B game 25-15.
Valley View rolled to a 25-6, 25-8 victory in the junior high match, paced by Brennan Holland with seven aces, seven digs and four assists. Annika Wilbanks and Landrie Tibbs led Valley View with four kills each, followed by Hayden Gartman with three.
Madylin Kifer, London Bean and Audrey Butler served three aces each, while Riley Owens had seven assists, three digs and two aces.
Marion 3, Nettleton 0
JONESBORO — Marion improved to 2-0 in 5A-East volleyball Tuesday with a 25-13, 25-18, 25-16 victory over Nettleton.
Berkeley Landrum and Eden White led Nettleton (2-2, 1-1 conference) with five kills each. White also finished with 16 digs.
Kendall Prater had a double-double of 12 digs and 10 assists for the Lady Raiders. Carmen McShan led Nettleton with 19 digs, while Keely Carter added 12. Mackenzie Williams had two blocks; Chloe Richardson finished with four assists; and Acelen Hart chipped in with three kills.
Trumann 3, Forrest City 0
FORREST CITY — Carlie Jo Hicks and Isabella Davis served seven aces each Tuesday to lead Trumann to a 25-7, 25-4, 25-8 sweep of Forrest City in 4A-Northeast volleyball.
Davis also had five kills and five digs, while Hicks finished with seven assists for the Lady Wildcats. Lynlee Morgan added six kills and four aces.
Trumann won the junior high match 25-5, 25-4, led by Dalaney Osment with 21 aces and Devon Andrews with five aces, three kills and two assists.
Hoxie 3, Harrisburg 0
HARRISBURG — Ellery Gillham and Cara Forrester recorded eight kills each Tuesday to lead Hoxie to a 25-11, 25-13, 25-15 sweep of Harrisburg in 3A-Northeast volleyball.
Forrester also added nine assists and three aces, while Gillham was 11-of-11 serving with two aces for the Lady Mustangs (2-0, 2-0 conference). Kailey Moody was 17-of-17 serving with three aces, five digs, five kills and 10 assists.
Also for Hoxie, Chloe Prater was 14-of-15 serving with four aces, and Bailey Prater was 13-of-13 with four aces and four digs.
Molly Bates led Harrisburg with four kills. Emerson Kerby was 9-of-11 serving with 10 digs; Akaycea Mallory was 8-of-10 with 10 digs; and Lilly Betts added nine digs.
Harrisburg won the junior high match 25-23, 25-23, led by Macey Briley with six kills and 10-of-11 serving; Graci Willis with 10-of-11 serving; and Cassie Carlson with five kills.
Harrisburg also won the seventh-grade contest.
Hoxie opened the season Monday with a 25-10, 25-10, 25-15 sweep of Piggott. Gillham finished with five kills and two blocks, while Moody was 14-of-14 serving with four aces, five kills and 16 digs.
Chloe Prater was 11-of-11 serving with four aces and five digs; Forrester contributed seven kills; and Nadia Greer was 13-of-14 serving with five aces.
Piggott won the junior high match 25-18, 17-25, 15-12.
Manila 3, Walnut Ridge 0
WALNUT RIDGE — Manila defeated Walnut Ridge 26-24, 25-19, 25-19 Tuesday in high school volleyball.
Emma Claire Jackson led the Lady Lions (2-0) with 10 kills. Makayla Milligan added seven kills and 13 assists, while Michelle Sandusky chipped in with six kills and nine digs.
Also for Manila, Mary Scott Deaton served five aces; Emily Pryor had five digs and 11 assists; and Ryleigh Smith added five digs.
Avery Anderson and Caitlyn Sheets led Walnut Ridge (0-3) with six kills each. Maddie Burris came up with nine digs to go with 13 assists and two aces.
Also for the Lady Bobcats, Holly Berry contributed nine digs; Chloe Davis had seven digs; and Kinley Davis finished with five assists and two aces.
Walnut Ridge won the junior high match 26-24, 25-22 and the junior B game 25-23.