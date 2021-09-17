BROOKLAND — Brookland won two close sets to finish a 25-19, 16-25, 25-23, 25-23 victory over Westside in 4A-Northeast volleyball Thursday.
Maddie Smith led the Lady Bearcats (9-4, 7-1 conference) with 11 kills. Destiny Calderon added 10 kills along with three blocks and three aces.
Addy Vowell and Keeley Beary added eight kills each for Brookland, with Beary also coming up with two blocks. Hannah Bass recorded five kills and nine digs; Chloe Rodriguez was 12-of-14 serving with 36 assists and eight digs; Libbey Hammons was 12-of-13 with five digs; Lyndsey McCall was 14-of-16 with seven digs; and Rylee Walker was 16-of-18 with 18 digs.
Lanie Welch finished with 10 kills and eight digs for Westside. Abby Manley added eight kills, 22 digs and two blocks.
Also for the Lady Warriors, Laynee Montgomery finished with 17 assists, 10 digs and two aces; Baile Rogers had 27 digs and two aces; Georgia Spinks contributed 13 assists and five digs; and Sydney Pickering recorded 13 digs.
Westside won the junior high match 25-12, 25-22. Cassidy King and Callie Curtis had seven and six kills, respectively for Brookland (6-2 overall, 6-2 conference). Macie Murray and Caroline Canada added seven and six assists, respectively.
Nettleton 3, GCT 0
JONESBORO — Berkeley Landrum finished with 10 kills and Eden White added nine Thursday to lead Nettleton to a 25-20, 27-25, 25-14 sweep of Greene County Tech in 5A-East volleyball.
Chloe Reed and Mackenzie Williams added six and five kills, respectively, for Nettleton. Antonisha Whitley led the Lady Raiders in blocks with five.
White led the Lady Raiders with 15 digs, followed by Carmen McShan with 12, Reed with 10, Kendall Prater with seven, and Acelen Hart and Keely Carter with six each. Reed had 22 assists and Hart served two aces.
Jonesboro 3, Paragould 1
PARAGOULD — Jonesboro dropped Thursday’s first set before rallying to defeat Paragould 25-27, 25-19, 25-18, 28-26 in 5A-East volleyball.
Maddie Johnson powered the Lady Hurricane (12-2, 5-1 conference) with a double-double of 15 kills and 10 blocks. Saraya Hewitt added 13 kills along with two blocks.
Jayden Hughes was 16-of-16 serving with eight kills, 23 digs and five blocks for Jonesboro. Ella Tagupa was 10-of-11 with seven kills and seven blocks; Emmalee McLoy was 22-of-24 with 45 assists; Anna Parker was 13-of-13 with 26 digs; Peyton Church was 17-of-17 with 15 digs; Rylee Waleszonia was 12-of-13 serving; Olivia Locke added seven digs; and Caroline Hughes finished with three blocks for Jonesboro.
Jonesboro won the junior varsity match 25-19, 25-13.
Valley View 3, Forrest City 0
JONESBORO — Valley View limited Forrest City to eight points over three sets during a 25-5, 25-1, 25-2 sweep in 4A-Northeast volleyball Thursday.
EmiGrace Powell and Olivia Miles served 10 aces each for the Lady Blazers (13-1, 8-0 conference), with Powell adding five assists and Miles four digs. Lylleigh Haddock served eight aces.
Natalie Supine, Micah McMillan and Ella Marshall finished with three kills each, with McMillan also adding six assists. Morghan Weaver and Alexandra Gibson added two kills each, while Allison Shinabery finished with two aces and four assists.
Valley View also won the senior B game 25-3.
Valley View won the junior high match 25-4, 25-5, led by Hayden Gartman with 13 aces and Annika Wilbanks with six kills. Anna Shinabery served five aces; Hayden Harmon finished with four aces and three assists; Camryn Cude also served four aces; Brennan Holland contributed two aces and three assists; and Bonnie Fagan served two aces.
Valley View won the junior B game 25-8 and the seventh-grade match 25-3, 25-4.
Hoxie 3, Walnut Ridge 0
WALNUT RIDGE —Hoxie swept Walnut Ridge 25-7, 25-18, 25-12 in 3A-Northeast volleyball Thursday.
Cara Forrester finished with 14 kills and five aces on 16-of-16 serving to lead the Lady Mustangs. Ellery Gillham served eight aces on 29-of-30 accuracy, also adding seven kills, three blocks and four digs.
Kailey Moody recorded seven kills and three aces on 11-of-11 serving; Bailey Prater finished with five kills; Nadia Greer had three blocks; and Mykala Johnson finished with two blocks for Hoxie.
Alli Bramlett and Melanie Jones led Walnut Ridge with four kills each. Holly Berry finished with nine digs, followed by Chloe Davis with seven, Kinley Davis and Maddie Burris with six each, and Hannah Hatfield with five. Burris also had eight assists for the Lady Bobcats.
Hoxie won the junior high match 25-20, 26-28, 15-13. Walnut Ridge won the junior B game and Hoxie prevailed in the seventh-grade contest.
Wynne 3, Trumann 0
WYNNE — Wynne defeated Trumann 25-20, 25-22, 25-17 in 4A-Northeast volleyball Thursday.
Kaydence Jones and Jayda Halfacre led Trumann with six kills each. Tonia Barnes recorded nine blocks, while Carlie Jo Hicks added 10 assists and six digs for the Lady Wildcats.