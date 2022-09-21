POCAHONTAS — Brookland and Highland claimed the team championships Tuesday in the 4A-3 conference high school golf tournament.
Cole Kirby shot 69 as the Bearcats (39-2-2) won the boys’ team championship with a team score of 219. The Bearcats also counted 75 from both Sawyor Hamilton and Harrison McMechen, while Tyson Seyler shot a 76 that was not applied to the team total.
Individual medalist Cobey Riddle fired a 67 as Trumann finished second with a 229 team total. Gavin Greenwell (80) and Jake Osment (82) also contributed to the Wildcats’ team score.
Pocahontas placed third with a 235 compiled by Zane Hibbard (76), Jack Privett (79) and Smith Sparks (80).
Highland and Wynne tied for fourth at 238. Garrett Peevey (76), Cam Henson (79) and Tate Patton (83) produced Wynne’s team score, while Hunter Yates (76), Eli Malone (80) and Cooper Carter (82) compiled Highland’s team total.
Southside finished at 259, led by Talon Forees’ 78. Westside’s Gaige Zaffarano shot 91 as the Warriors shot 284 as a team, also including scores from Cole Cureton (96) and Easton Baldridge (97).
Highland shot 286 as a team to claim the girls’ championship, led by Gwyn Figgins (84) and Claire Himschoot (93). Molly Cherry and Mallory McEntire both shot 109.
Brookland (19-10-2) was second with a 292 team score posted by Erin Butler (89), Chloe Viala (101) and Jaci Hart (102).
Trumann placed third with a 320 produced by Macey Powell (102), Jada Matthews (107) and Mackenzie White (111). Pocahontas’ 321 team total was posted by Allie Brooks (100), Josie Niswonger (103) and Jalyn Shipley (118). Wynne had a 348 team total from Riley Bradley (104), Ella Schlenker (121) and Katie Bradshaw (123).