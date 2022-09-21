POCAHONTAS — Brookland and Highland claimed the team championships Tuesday in the 4A-3 conference high school golf tournament.

Cole Kirby shot 69 as the Bearcats (39-2-2) won the boys’ team championship with a team score of 219. The Bearcats also counted 75 from both Sawyor Hamilton and Harrison McMechen, while Tyson Seyler shot a 76 that was not applied to the team total.