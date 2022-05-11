BROOKLAND — Mark Hindsley was hired as Brookland High School’s head football coach during a school board meeting Tuesday night, according to athletic director Bobby Gross.
Hindsley takes over at Brookland after seven seasons as head football coach at Newport, where he spent 15 years on staff in various roles. He replaces Eric Munoz, who served as Brookland’s head coach for two seasons before being recently hired by Class 7A Rogers Heritage in the same capacity.
“I can tell you this, that I’ve always kind of had my eye around the Jonesboro area and when I went up to Brookland, it had a small-town feel with a big-time school,” Hindsley said Tuesday night. “Just everything that I saw, I saw potential. I guess that’s my buzzword, the potential that I see there.
“I know it’s a young program, but I see potential. I see the growth and I’m excited to be part of that. I’ve been part of a tradition at Newport and I really want to help establish and continue the one they have going at Brookland.”
Brookland completed its 10th season of varsity football in 2021 by posting a 5-5 record in its second year of Class 5A football. The Bearcats tied for fourth in the 5A-East with a 3-4 conference record, missing the state playoffs on a tiebreaker.
Last year’s 5-5 record matched the Bearcats’ best in their short football history. Brookland made its first postseason appearance in 2020, Munoz’s first season, when the state playoffs were expanded because of regular-season cancellations related to COVID-19.
“It’s a really competitive league,” Hindsley said of the 5A-East, “and I know they competed fairly well last year in it.”
Hindsley was 54-28 in seven seasons as Newport’s head coach, including an 11-3 record and a place in the state semifinals in 2016. Last year’s team finished 6-5 and reached the 3A state quarterfinals. This offseason, Hindsley stepped down as head football coach and athletic director to become dean of students at Newport Elementary before the Brookland position became a possibility. At Brookland, Hindsley will serve as head football coach and assistant athletic director.
“I just wanted to be a football coach and the AD thing went together with it (at Newport), and I was going to step away and be a dean of students just to kind of give myself a break a little bit. I’ll be honest with you, I’m a football coach,” Hindsley said. “You don’t know what you are until you get away from it, but I’m a football coach, I just am. I saw opportunity (at Brookland) and it’s a community that I really respond to, really like.”
A Marvell native, Hindsley attended the University of Arkansas. He was hired by Newport for the junior high staff in 2007 and became the high school head football coach in 2015.