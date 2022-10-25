Brookland hoping home court provides edge

Brookland’s Evan Polsgrove hits the ball off the block of Westside’s Ashley Kercheval (19) during a match at Warrior Gym. Brookland, the tournament host, plays Joe T. Robinson today in the first round of the Class 4A state tournament, while Westside plays Pulaski Academy.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

BROOKLAND — While other area high school volleyball teams are taking trips near and far to state tournaments this week, the Brookland Lady Bearcats will enjoy the comforts of home.

Brookland is the site for the first three rounds of the Class 4A state tournament today through Thursday. The championship match will be contested Saturday in Hot Springs along with state finals in the other four classifications.

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com