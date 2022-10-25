Brookland hoping home court provides edge

BROOKLAND — While other area high school volleyball teams are taking trips near and far to state tournaments this week, the Brookland Lady Bearcats will enjoy the comforts of home.
Brookland is the site for the first three rounds of the Class 4A state tournament today through Thursday. The championship match will be contested Saturday in Hot Springs along with state finals in the other four classifications.
Already among the favorites after playing in the state finals the last three seasons, the Lady Bearcats (26-4) will have the home crowd behind them in their quest to return to Bank OZK Arena.
“Obviously that’s part of the reason why we wanted to do it, to have that home-court advantage because we felt like we can make a run,” Brookland coach Nancy Rodriguez said. “I think it will be great for our kids and I think our school is supporting it well, and I feel like we’re going to have a great turnout.”
Brookland, the 4A-Northeast champion, will play 4A-Central No. 4 seed Joe T. Robinson today at 4 p.m. Westside will play Pulaski Academy at noon, while Wynne battles Morrilton today at 6 p.m.
The Lady Bearcats, who have not lost to a Class 4A opponent all season, enter the tournament on an 18-match winning streak. They have considerable state tournament experience; junior Maddie Smith was all-state last year, while junior Rylee Walker and sophomore Chloe Rodriguez were all-state tournament.
Nancy Rodriguez said her team’s state tournament experience, especially from last season, will be a huge benefit.
“The majority of the people who will be on the court played last year. Not only will they have been to the state tournament, but they will have court experience in the state tournament and also at Hot Springs,” she said. “I think that’s big. I think once you get to the state tournament and you know it could be one and done, or if you make it to Hot Springs, there’s some nerves that come into play and excited feelings, all that.
“Since they’ve been there and they have that experience, they’re going to be a little more calm, more settled. They know what’s at stake and what to expect.”
Sophomore Evan Polsgrove and Smith lead Brookland with 316 and 296 kills, respectively, while Polsgrove also has a team-high 59 aces and 205 digs. Senior Keeley Beary leads the team in blocks (62) and is third in kills (167). Chloe Rodriguez has rolled up 877 assists along with 124 kills, while Walker is the leader in digs with 390.
Brookland lost to Valley View in the last three state finals. While the Lady Blazers are out of the way with their move to Class 5A, the Lady Bearcats will still face competition from the likes of Shiloh Christian (20-4) and Mena (23-2).
Both Shiloh Christian and Mena are in the bracket opposite Brookland. Rodriguez said both teams are among the favorites, but she also believes 4A-Northeast entries Southside, Wynne and Westside all could make a run in the tournament.
“I think any time you’re in the state tournament, it’s going to be tough. It takes one game, and anybody can play a great game at any point in the season,” Rodriguez said. “I think we’re fortunate. We have a good side of our bracket, but we’ve got to stay focused and not worry about necessarily what’s on the other side of the court, but what we do on our side of the court and to take care of the things that have gotten us to this point.”
Seven more area teams qualified for state tournaments in three other classifications. Jonesboro is the No. 4 seed from the Central in the 6A state tournament at Rogers Heritage, giving the Lady Hurricane a first-round meeting with Bentonville West today at 4 p.m. The winner plays Fayetteville on Wednesday.
Four area teams are in the Class 3A state tournament hosted by Harding Academy, including a first-time participant in Manila. The Lady Lions, the No. 4 seed from the Northeast, play Baptist Prep today at noon at Harding Academy.
Manila was not eligible for postseason play in 2021, its first varsity season, because the Lady Lions started in the middle of the Arkansas Activities Association’s 2020-22 cycle. The Lady Lions were 9-7 in 3A-Northeast matches during the regular season and came out of the district tournament last week as the No. 4 seed.
Crowley’s Ridge Academy plays Central Arkansas Christian today in the 3A tournament at Harding Academy at 4 p.m. In first-round matches today at Rose Bud, Hoxie plays Mayflower at 3 p.m., while Piggott battles Episcopal at 6 p.m.
Greene County Tech joins Valley View in the Class 5A state tournament at Greenbrier. Valley View plays Greenbrier at noon, while GCT faces Greenwood today at 4 p.m.