BLYTHEVILLE — Weston Speir pitched 6 1/3 innings and Cade Collins supplied much of the offense Wednesday as Brookland defeated Highland 5-0 in the 4A-3 district baseball tournament semifinals.

The Bearcats (15-11) will play third-seeded Pocahontas in the championship game today at 5 p.m. Pocahontas edged Westside 2-1 in the semifinals Wednesday.