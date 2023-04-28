BLYTHEVILLE — Weston Speir pitched 6 1/3 innings and Cade Collins supplied much of the offense Wednesday as Brookland defeated Highland 5-0 in the 4A-3 district baseball tournament semifinals.
The Bearcats (15-11) will play third-seeded Pocahontas in the championship game today at 5 p.m. Pocahontas edged Westside 2-1 in the semifinals Wednesday.
Speir struck out nine batters while recording all but the last two outs. Collins was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, while Conner McClain also drove in a run for Brookland.
4A-3 softball
BLYTHEVILLE – Emery Booker’s walk-off base hit lifted Brookland to a 6-5 victory over Southside in the 4A-3 district softball semifinals Wednesday.
Southside rallied after trailing 4-0 after entering five innings, scoring three runs in the sixth and two in the seventh to tie the game 5-5. Madison Wooldridge and Bella Byerly reached base in the bottom of the seventh before Booker’s two-out hit scored the winning run for the Lady Bearcats (13-7).
Brookland will play Wynne (13-5) in the finals today at 5 p.m. Wynne defeated Westside 8-4 in the semifinals.
Byerly was 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for the Lady Bearcats. Wooldridge was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, while Booker was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Winning pitcher Taylor Reed struck out 13 batters while allowing five runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks.
3A-3 softball
PIGGOTT – Gosnell defeated Rivercrest 11-1 Wednesday in the 3A-3 district softball tournament championship game.
Both teams advance to next week’s 3A-2 regional tournament along with Corning and Manila to represent 3A-3.
3A-2 baseball
TUCKERMAN – Tuckerman earned a regional tournament with Wednesday’s 5-4 victory over Salem in the 3A-2 district baseball tournament.
Timothy Ward and winning pitcher Brantley Lane combined to strike out 10 batters for Tuckerman. Finley Lancaster and Eli Tackett had two hits each for the Bulldogs, who had five different players drive in one run each.
Tuckerman will play Melbourne in today’s semifinals, while Walnut Ridge will play Cave City. Cave City defeated Mountain View 10-0 in Wednesday’s other quarterfinal.
3A-2 softball
TUCKERMAN – Newport and Melbourne advanced Wednesday in the 3A-2 district softball tournament.
Newport defeated Walnut Ridge 10-0 and Melbourne eliminated Mountain View 13-1. Today’s semifinals will feature Newport and Tuckerman at 4 p.m., followed by Salem and Melbourne at 6.