BLYTHEVILLE — Brookland swept Southside 25-11, 25-20, 25-22 to win the 4A-Northeast high school district volleyball tournament Thursday night.
Maddie Smith produced 19 kills to lead the Lady Bearcats (26-4). Brookland will be the 4A-Northeast’s No. 1 seed in the Class 4A state tournament on its home arena next week, opening the event against Joe T. Robinson on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Evan Polsgrove added 13 kills and also served a couple of aces for Brookland. Chloe Rodriguez was 14-of-14 serving with six kills and 36 assists.
Also for the Lady Bearcats, Rylee Walker was 19-of-20 serving with three aces and nine digs; Lyndsey McCall was 17-of-18 serving with two aces; and Destiny Calderon added four blocks and two aces.
Wynne defeated Westside 25-20, 25-20, 25-22 in the third-place match.
As the No. 3 seed, Wynne will play Morrilton in the first round of the state tournament at Brookland, starting Tuesday at 6 p.m. Westside, the No. 4 seed, will play Pulaski Academy on Tuesday at noon.
Cassidi Campbell led Wynne with 15 kills and five blocks. Bree Pardy added 12 kills, 13 digs and two aces for the Lady Yellowjackets.
Abby Scarbrough contributed six kills and three digs; Maggie Winders compiled 38 assists and two kills; and Ally Glover added eight digs and two kills.
Lanie Welch was 13-of-13 serving with 10 kills and 14 digs to lead Westside (12-13). Ashley Kercheval was 11-of-11 serving with three kills, eight digs and two blocks.
Georgia Spinks was 11-of-12 serving with four assists and two aces; Sydney Pickering was 9-of-9 with two kills, two assists and six digs; Mattyx Cureton was 9-of-9 with nine assists and two aces; Erika Johnson recorded two aces and five digs; Izzy Wolf contributed four blocks; and Liz Hufstedler registered two blocks.
Marion 3, Jonesboro 0
JONESBORO – Jonesboro finished the regular season in high school volleyball Thursday with a 25-21, 27-25, 25-21 loss to Marion.
The Lady Hurricane (14-11-1) will play Bentonville West at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the first round of the Class 6A state tournament at Rogers Heritage.
Maddie Johnson led Jonesboro with nine kills along with five blocks. Darla Ethridge added a double-double of 13 digs and 25 assists.
Also, Meadow Jones contributed four kills and six blocks; Jimaria Jackson had five kills, four blocks and three digs; Emmagin Spencer recorded four kills; Anna Parker was 10-of-11 serving with 19 digs and three assists; Sydney Parker was 13-of-15 serving with two aces and 10 digs; Olivia Locke recorded 12 digs; Hope Huckabee was 8-of-8 serving with four kills, eight digs and two blocks; Caroline Hughes came up with seven digs; Julia Young had four digs; and Hadley Orr chipped in with three digs.
The junior varsity match went to Marion, 22-25, 25-22, 16-14.
Marion will be the 5A-East conference’s No. 2 seed in next week’s state tournament at Greenbrier. State tournament brackets were set Friday.
Conference champion Valley View (25-4-1, 14-0 conference) will be the East’s No. 1 seed. The Lady Blazers, who have won seven consecutive state championships and played in the state finals 19 consecutive seasons, play tournament host Greenbrier on Tuesday at noon.
In matches featuring other 5A-East teams, Marion plays Mountain Home at 2 p.m., third-seeded Batesville plays Van Buren at 6 p.m., and fourth-seeded Greene County Tech plays Greenwood at 4 p.m.
3A-Northeast district
HARRISBURG – Crowley’s Ridge Academy defeated Hoxie 25-20, 25-19, 25-18 in the 3A-Northeast high school district tournament championship match Thursday.
CRA, Hoxie, Piggott and Manila will represent the district in the Class 3A state tournament to be hosted by Harding Academy.
In first-round matches Tuesday, CRA plays Central Arkansas Christian at Harding Academy at 4 p.m.; Hoxie plays Mayflower at Rose Bud at 2 p.m.; Piggott plays Episcopal at Rose Bud at 6 p.m.; and Manila plays Baptist Prep at Harding Academy at noon.