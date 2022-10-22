BLYTHEVILLE — Brookland swept Southside 25-11, 25-20, 25-22 to win the 4A-Northeast high school district volleyball tournament Thursday night.

Maddie Smith produced 19 kills to lead the Lady Bearcats (26-4). Brookland will be the 4A-Northeast’s No. 1 seed in the Class 4A state tournament on its home arena next week, opening the event against Joe T. Robinson on Tuesday at 4 p.m.