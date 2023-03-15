BROOKLAND — Brookland pushed across a run in the bottom of the seventh inning Monday to defeat Westside 10-9 in 4A-3 conference softball.
Laken Carr drew a walk to start Brookland’s seventh-inning rally, advanced a base on Jazlyn Baker’s sacrifice bunt and scored on Madison Wooldridge’s base hit to right field.
Emery Booker hit a solo home run and drove in two runs for the Lady Bearcats. Ashlyn McNeese doubled and drove in two runs; Carr was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs; Bella Byerly drove in two runs; and Wooldridge was 3-for-5 with one RBI and three runs scored.
Reed earned the pitching victory.
Remi Crain and Mattyx Cureton homered for Westside. Cureton was 2-for-4 with a home run two RBIs; Crain was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, one RBI and three runs scored; Vada Watkins was 2-for-4; Mckyna Craig was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI; Emma Pruett had a hit and two RBIs; and Megan Hedger had a hit and an RBI for the Lady Warriors.
Manila 11, Piggott 1
PIGGOTT – Hadley Cohn limited Piggott to one hit over five innings Monday as Manila earned an 11-1 victory in 3A-3 conference softball.
Cohn struck out 13 batters and yielded only an unearned run. Shelby Harrison pitched two scoreless innings, holding Piggott without a hit while striking out three batters.
Harrison and Kaylynn Harvey had three hits each, including one double apiece.
Brieanna Rosten and Madysen Deeds each two hits for Manila (1-1, 1-0 conference).
EPC 18, BIC 1
MONETTE – Riley Ashcraft belted a grand slam home run while driving in five runs on three hits Monday as East Poinsett County defeated Buffalo Island Central 18-1 in 2A-3 conference softball.
Terrin Powell, Keegan McCorkle and Natalie Dunman had two hits each for EPC (7-0, 4-0 conference). McCorkle held BIC to two hits while striking out seven and walking two in three innings.
Riverside 12, Marmaduke 2
LAKE CITY – Riverside rolled past Marmaduke 12-2 Monday in 2A-3 conference softball.
Brooklyn Berry was 3-for-3 with a triple and three runs scored to lead the Lady Rebels. Klaire Womack was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Katie Ridge added a hit and two RBIs; Annalee Qualls hit a triple, drove in one run and scored twice; Kaylee Cox had a hit and an RBI; Gracie Doty had a hit and an RBI; and Mackenzie Thomas drove in a run for Riverside.
Ridge pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out six and walking two.
Walnut Ridge 4, Mtn. View 1
MOUNTAIN VIEW – Maggie Brinsfield pitched a complete game Monday to lead Walnut Ridge to a 4-1 victory over Mountain View in 3A-2 conference softball.
Brinsfield struck out six batters. Karlee Broadway was 2-for-4 and scored twice for the Lady Bobcats (3-1, 2-0 conference).
Tuckerman 11, Gosnell 2
TUCKERMAN – Hannah Nicholson earned the victory in the circle Monday as Tuckerman defeated Gosnell 11-2 in high school softball.
Carley Boyd was 3-for-4 with two RBIs for Tuckerman. Ansley Dawson, Lizzy Walker and Nicholson all finished 2-for-4 in the game.
Trumann 20, Blytheville 0
TRUMANN – Trumann routed Blytheville 20-0 Monday in 4A-3 conference softball.
The Lady Wildcats capitalized on 18 walks, six errors and four batters hit by pitch. Tiara Postell, Macey Powell, Alyssa Bell and Dalaney Osment scored three runs each while Cecelia Goldman and Alexis Carter scored twice for Trumann.
Bell pitched a three-inning no-hitter, striking out six batters.
Wynne 16, Paragould 1
WYNNE – Wynne defeated Paragould 16-1 in high school softball Monday.
Paragould fell to 1-2 on the season.
Baseball Bryant 3, Jonesboro 0
JONESBORO – Bryant scored two runs in the fourth inning and one in the sixth Monday to defeat Jonesboro 3-0 in 6A-Central conference baseball.
Lance Davis pitched six innings for the Hurricane, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out 10 and walking none. Hudson Hosman pitched two innings, allowing one run on one hit with four strikeouts.
Hosman had two of the Hurricane’s five hits. Maddox Morrison, Will Thyer and Jordan Noell had one each.
Boys SoccerJONESBORO – Searcy won the championship of the Raider Invitational boys’ soccer tournament over the weekend.
Hermitage finished second in the seven-team tournament, followed by Batesville, Nettleton, Greene County Tech, Westside and West Memphis.
Tournament host Nettleton defeated Westside 5-1 on Friday. The Raiders lost 1-0 to Hermitage and 1-0 to Batesville on Saturday.
Hutch Bristow and Antonio Almaraz scored two goals each in Nettleton’s victory over Westside, while Exson Argueta added one.