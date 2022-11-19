BROOKLAND — Brookland High School seniors in three sports signed their letters of intent to compete at the college level during a ceremony Friday afternoon at Bearcat Arena.

Sawyor Hamilton, an all-conference and all-state golfer for the school’s Class 4A state championship team this fall, signed with Arkansas-Monticello. All-conference baseball player Cade Collins signed with Arkansas State University-Mountain Home, while all-conference softball player Bella Byerly signed with North Arkansas College.

