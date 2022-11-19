BROOKLAND — Brookland High School seniors in three sports signed their letters of intent to compete at the college level during a ceremony Friday afternoon at Bearcat Arena.
Sawyor Hamilton, an all-conference and all-state golfer for the school’s Class 4A state championship team this fall, signed with Arkansas-Monticello. All-conference baseball player Cade Collins signed with Arkansas State University-Mountain Home, while all-conference softball player Bella Byerly signed with North Arkansas College.
Hamilton is moving on to play college golf after picking up the sport only three and a half years ago.
“I definitely wouldn’t have been able to do it without the support from everybody in the (Sage Meadows) pro shop, to the golf coaches to my swing coaches,” Hamilton said. “I think it’s pretty special.”
Hamilton finished his senior season with a 77.89 stroke average, helping the Bearcats post a 48-2-2 season record.
Brookland won the Class 4A state championship by 10 strokes on the Magellan Course at Hot Springs Village. He shot 75 at the state tournament.
“It was definitely a rough ride throughout the season, but we finished really strong,” Hamilton said. “Everybody went from low 80s to low 70s. Any time that happens, things go well.”
Collins was a second baseman and occasionally played catcher last spring for the Bearcats. He could contribute in either role at ASU-Mountain Home.
“When I went up there on my visit, I took ground balls with the infield and also did some catching work,” Collins said. “I’m more of a utility guy.”
Collins batted .287 last season with 18 runs batted in and 21 runs scored for the Bearcats (19-9). A two-time all-conference selection, his career statistics include 39 runs batted in and 49 runs scored.
Collins is joining a new program at ASU-Mountain Home, which will play its first baseball season at the NJCAA Division II level in the spring.
“That’s one of the things I love about it. It’s new, everything there is new,” Collins said. “All the people there are amazing and the campus is beautiful.”
The Lady Bearcat softball team utilizes Byerly as a catcher and occasionally at third base. Byerly said Northark coach Seychelle Mahoney told her she could pick either position with the Pioneers.
When Byerly started receiving offers to play softball, she said Northark was her favorite because of the campus.
“It was pretty and they have horseback riding we can take there after practice,” Byerly said. “Everything is right by the dorms.”
Byerly hit nine home runs while driving in 41 runs and scoring 36 as a sophomore in 2021. Last season she had a .429 batting average last season with five doubles and 17 runs batted in.
Next spring Byerly hopes to top her sophomore home run total, which is the highest the Lady Bearcats have had under coach Karen Sanders. “I definitely want to break my home run record,” she said.