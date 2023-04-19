Brookland sweeps Lisa West in 4A-North soccer

Brookland’s Gabe Guimond (19) launches a shot as Lisa Academy West’s Andre Julian (12) defends during the first half of Monday’s game. Brookland won 1-0.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

BROOKLAND — Brookland edged Lisa Academy West 1-0 Monday night in 4A-North conference senior boys’ soccer.

Cesar Alvarado scored for the Bearcats (12-2-1, 7-1-1 conference), with Gabe Guimond picking up the assist. Brookland remains second in the 4A-North behind Pulaski Robinson (11-0-3, 7-0-3 conference).