Brookland sweeps Lisa West in 4A-North soccer

BROOKLAND — Brookland edged Lisa Academy West 1-0 Monday night in 4A-North conference senior boys’ soccer.
Cesar Alvarado scored for the Bearcats (12-2-1, 7-1-1 conference), with Gabe Guimond picking up the assist. Brookland remains second in the 4A-North behind Pulaski Robinson (11-0-3, 7-0-3 conference).
Brookland won the girls’ game 8-0 as Abbi Brookreson scored three goals. Of note, the Lady Bearcats (11-2-1, 7-2 conference) are in second place behind Harding Academy in the 4A-North standings.
Mack Allen, Grace Gary, Nichole Craig, Mallory Bristow and Sydney Krupicki added one goal each for the Lady Bearcats. Bristow had three assists, while Allen and Laura Stephens added one each.