Brookland sweeps team titles in home event

Brookland’s Cole Kirby watches his putt during the Bearcat Invitational high school golf tournament Monday at Sage Meadows Country Club. Kirby and Tyson Seyler both shot 73 as the Bearcats won the team championship.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Brookland swept the team championships on its home course Monday, winning both divisions of the Bearcat Invitational high school golf tournament at Sage Meadows Country Club.

The Bearcats finished 10 strokes ahead of runner-up Jonesboro in the nine-team boys’ division. Cole Kirby and Tyson Seyler both shot 73, followed by Kobe Stout at 77 and Cord Kirby at 84 to complete Brookland’s 307 in the play-five, count-four format.