Brookland sweeps team titles in home event

JONESBORO — Brookland swept the team championships on its home course Monday, winning both divisions of the Bearcat Invitational high school golf tournament at Sage Meadows Country Club.
The Bearcats finished 10 strokes ahead of runner-up Jonesboro in the nine-team boys’ division. Cole Kirby and Tyson Seyler both shot 73, followed by Kobe Stout at 77 and Cord Kirby at 84 to complete Brookland’s 307 in the play-five, count-four format.
Win Paul Gibson shot 75 and Noah Reed 78 to lead Jonesboro. Will Spikes (81) and Jace Wills (83) were also part of Jonesboro’s 317 team score.
Greene County Tech finished third at 330, led by Axl Wigginton (80), Nate Krumholz (81), Jack Puckett (83) and Jude Stewart (86). Wynne was one stroke behind the Eagles with a fourth-place 331 compiled by Garrett Peevey (78), Luke Hess (82), Cam Henson (84) and Sol Jackson (87).
Pocahontas placed fifth at 337, led by Zane Hibbard (79), Zane Baltz (82) and Smith Sparks (84). Brett Wheeler and Carter Couch both finished at 92. Brookland’s Black squad shot 339 for sixth place, led by Owen Stallings (75), Ryder Gibson (86), Tanner Laird (88) and Cooper Stallings (90).
Valley View’s 355 team total included scores from Spencer St. Pierre (81), Hudson Hosman (87), Hudson Rogers (92) and Parker Turley (95). Hudson Parnell (90), Trip Silverthorn (94), Trey Archer (99) and Kane Taylor (100) combined for Brookland White’s 383. Trumann finished at 398, led by Jake Osment (81), Gavin Greenwell (90) and Carson Smith (90).
Marmaduke’s Brooks Vangilder fired a 71 to win the individual championship. Competing individually, Paragould’s Dylan Goodman shot 82, while Nettleton’s Bennett Ditto and Jace Williams shot 88 and 96, respectively.
Brookland shot a 247 team total to win the six-team girls’ division. Kody Redman (75), Erin Butler (78) and Kaitlyn Laird (94) combined for the Lady Bearcats’ team score in the play-four, count-three format.
Greene County Tech was a close second at 250. Liza McIlvoy shot 76 to lead the Lady Eagles, while Addy Davis (86) and Mackenzie Souers (88).
Individual champion Caroline Hughes shot 71 to lead Jonesboro, which was third in the team standings at 266. Anna Claire Carter (85) and MaKenzie Krennerich (110) also contributed to the team score.
Valley View’s fourth-place 269 total included scores from Hannah Hyneman (85) and Kenzie Green (87). Anna Shinabery and Ruby Reynolds both shot 97 for the Lady Blazers.
Macey Powell (112), Jaci Osment (114) and Jenna Hall (119) combined for Trumann’s 345. Wynne’s 350 was compiled by Riley Bradley (114), Ella Schlenker (118) and Katie Bradshaw (118). Competing individually, Nettleton’s Berkley Reed shot 97.