JONESBORO — Brookland swept both divisions of a three-team high school golf match Thursday at Sage Meadows Country Club.
Medalist Ryan Oxford shot 36 as the Bearcats edged Trumann in the boys’ match. Harrison McMechen (38) and Cole Kirby (41) also contributed to Brookland’s winning 115 team total, while Sawyor Hamilton fired a 37 while playing in a JV role.
Cobey Riddle (38), Gavin Greenwell (38) and Luke Montgomery (41) combined for Trumann’s 117 total. Playing as a JV player, Jake Osment finished at 39.
Hunter Yates shot 48 to lead Highland to a 156 team score.
Medalist Breah Bowman fired a 37 to lead the Lady Bearcats, who finished at 119 collectively. Emma Butler shot 39 and Vivian McMechen 43 for Brookland.
Tressie Carter and Gwyn Figgins shot 41 and 43, respectively, as Highland finished at 134. Jada Matthews (54) led Trumann to a 173 total.