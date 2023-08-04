JONESBORO — Brookland edged Jonesboro to win the boys’ division while Valley View won by 10 strokes in the girls’ division of the Phil Parker Memorial high school golf tournament Thursday at RidgePointe Country Club.
The Bearcats (12-0) won with a 303 team score in the play-five, count-four boys’ format. Brookland’s Cole Kirby defeated Jonesboro’s Win Paul Gibson for individual medalist honors on the second playoff hole after both players shot 69.
In addition to Cole Kirby’s 69, Tyson Seyler shot 75, Cord Kirby 78 and Kobe Stout 81 to round out the Bearcats’ team score. Gibson, Will Spikes (76), Jace Willis (78) and Noah Reed (83) combined to shoot 306 for the Hurricane.
Greene County Tech finished third at 329. Kannon Ring shot 80, Jack Puckett 82 and Nate Krumholz 83 for the Eagles, while Axl Wigginton and Jude Stewart both shot 84.
Tournament host Valley View was fourth at 337, led by Gavin Ellis’ 77. Parker Turley (84), Spencer St. Pierre (86) and Hudson Hosman (90) also contributed to the Blazers’ team total.
Searcy was fifth at 356, paced by Luke Killough’s 73 and Alex Miller’s 77. Batesville came in sixth at 387.
Playing individually, GCT’s Jack Williams shot 83, Paragould’s Dylan Goodman 86 and Valley View’s Cooper Cohn 87.
Valley View won the girls’ team title with a 259 total in the play-four, count-three format. Hannah Hyneman (84), Anna Shinabery (87) and Kenzie Green (88) combined for the Lady Blazers’ team score.
Individual medalist Kody Redman shot 77 to lead Brookland, which was second in the team standings at 269. Erin Butler added an 82 for the Lady Bearcats (7-1).
GCT placed third with a 291 compiled by Addy Davis (91), Mackenzie Souers (100) and Sophie Wallace (100). The Valley View junior varsity placed fourth at 330, led by Madison Bearden’s 98, and Searcy was fifth with a 359 team score.
Playing individually, Nettleton’s Berkley Reed shot 98.