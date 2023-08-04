JONESBORO — Brookland edged Jonesboro to win the boys’ division while Valley View won by 10 strokes in the girls’ division of the Phil Parker Memorial high school golf tournament Thursday at RidgePointe Country Club.

The Bearcats (12-0) won with a 303 team score in the play-five, count-four boys’ format. Brookland’s Cole Kirby defeated Jonesboro’s Win Paul Gibson for individual medalist honors on the second playoff hole after both players shot 69.