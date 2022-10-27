BROOKLAND — Today’s first semifinal in the Class 4A state volleyball tournament will be an all-Craighead County affair.
Brookland and Westside will meet for the fourth time this season after both earned quarterfinal victories Wednesday at Bearcat Arena. The host Lady Bearcats swept Farmington in three sets after the Lady Warriors did the same against Fountain Lake.
Westside ousted Fountain Lake 25-16, 25-21, 25-17, disposing of a higher seed from a different conference for the second time in as many days. Brookland cruised past Farmington 25-6, 25-14, 25-20.
The Lady Bearcats and Lady Warriors meet at 1 p.m. The second semifinal, scheduled for 3 p.m., will include the winners of Wednesday’s later quarterfinals, which matched Shiloh Christian and Southside and then Mena and Wynne.
Brookland (28-4) is seeking its fourth consecutive trip to the state finals. Wednesday’s first set against Farmington took only 13 minutes and the second not much more, but the Lady Bearcats had a little harder time completing the sweep in the third set.
“The first and second set, I thought we were very in system, very efficient, served really well obviously in the first set and serve-received well,” Brookland coach Nancy Rodriguez said. “I think we fed off a little bit of the energy in the gym and in the third set, I understand the energy kind of dwindled a little bit and we got a little lazy on our serves and serve-receive.”
Brookland bolted to a 20-2 lead in the first set, which ended on a kill by Destiny Calderon, and closed the second set on a 9-4 surge. A Farmington service error closed the second set.
Farmington led for the first time in the third set, holding an 8-4 edge at one point. Brookland took the lead for good at 13-12 on a kill by Evan Polsgrove. The Lady Bearcats took a 19-13 lead on a 4-0 run and closed the match on kills by Keeley Beary and Polsgrove.
Beary and Maddie Smith tied for the team lead in kills with nine, with Beary also adding eight blocks. Polsgrove was 19-of-21 serving with eight kills, seven digs and two aces, while Chloe Rodriguez added eight kills and 32 assists.
Calderon contributed seven kills, two aces and two blocks, while Rylee Walker had 13 digs and two aces.
“I thought Keeley Beary dominated. That’s probably the best game I’ve seen her play this year,” Rodriguez said. “I thought Rylee Walker did good and Evan Polsgrove served great in the first set. I think their block kind of got to her and Maddie Smith on the outside, but Destiny Calderon did well in the middle and I thought Chloe set the ball well, delivered the ball well. I didn’t feel like anyone played bad.”
Brookland won two regular-season matches with Westside as well as a meeting in the 4A-Northeast tournament, but Rodriguez noted that Lady Warriors coach Devin Montgomery has made some changes in her team’s lineup.
“I think they’ve been playing well. I kind of thought they would make it out of their bracket when I saw it, I really did,” Rodriguez said. “They’re playing really good. Devin has changed the lineup a little bit and I know they’re going to be scrappy, they’re going to give it 100 percent. It’s going to be a good game.”
Westside 3, Fountain Lake 0
Westside followed Tuesday’s three-set victory over Central No. 1 seed Pulaski Academy with another sweep, this time against 4A-West No. 2 seed Fountain Lake.
Westside, the No. 4 seed from the 4A-Northeast, is in the state semifinals for the first time in six years, Montgomery said.
“We have been really working on them just giving 100 percent, giving effort. They don’t want the ball to hit the floor and that’s what we’ve been working on,” Montgomery said. “I’ve made some switches, we’ve moved a freshman up and she’s setting for us. That’s working out in our favor. The girls have really taken to her and just the whole team chemistry is finally coming together. We’re clicking at the right time, I hope.”
Lanie Welch powered the Lady Warriors’ attack Wednesday with 12 kills. Welch was also 13-of-13 serving with three assists, eight digs and a block in an all-around performance.
Izzy Wolf added four kills and two blocks. Sydney Pickering was 16-of-16 serving with 12 digs, two kills, an ace and a block. Ashley Kercheval added two kills along with 12 digs, while Liz Scott chipped in with three kills and four digs.
“Lanie Welch, she was on today. If we can give her the ball, that’s who we want to give the ball to and today she was getting it done,” Montgomery said. “(Tuesday), Izzy Wolf was a big piece of our plan and she was on. When we have them all on, we’re pretty dangerous.”
Freshman Mattyx Cureton, who has taken over as the setter, had 17 assists and four digs while serving 11-of-12.
“She’s a freshman, but she’s holding her own. They’ve worked with her before, she’s played with us in the summer, and it’s working,” Montgomery said. “I’ve had to move people around, moving Sydney from libero to set to hit and play defense. What’s working right now is just the fact that they don’t want to give up. They’re not ready to be finished.”
Erika Johnson was 10-of-10 serving with four digs, while Georgia Spinks added three assists.
Having played Brookland as recently as nine days ago, Montgomery said she knows what to expect against the Lady Bearcats.
“It’s going to be tough, not only playing Brookland but playing Brookland at home. They’re a very strong defensive team and a very strong hitting team,” Montgomery said. “Brookland, they’re deep, their bench is deep. She can sub one in for the next and you never know there’s a difference, but my girls aren’t willing to quit yet. I think if we play like this, we’ll be able to hold our own against them.”