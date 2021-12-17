BROOKLAND — Brookland golf coach Randy Oxford reflected on a shot Breah Bowman made as a freshman before the Lady Bearcat senior signed with Williams Baptist University’s golf team on Friday.
Bowman hit an eagle on a par-4 during the 2018 Class 4A state tournament at Big Sugar Golf Club at Pea Ridge, giving her team a boost that was reflected in the team standings.
“It really sparked our team and got all the other girls going, and we finished fourth that year,” Oxford said. “I think that’s when we kind of knew we had something special with these ladies.”
Bowman and her classmates, who comprised the Lady Bearcat roster, finished atop the team leaderboard in every competition over their last three high school seasons.
Brookland finished a 92-0 run over three years with its third straight state title in September at Sage Meadows Country Club, capping a 36-0 record in 2021. Bowman shot 82 to tie for eighth individually at this year’s state tournament, earning all-state honors.
“You don’t hear about three-time state champions in anything and I’m so incredibly proud of my teammates,” Bowman said. “It has been such an honor to play for Brookland.”
Bowman’s success on the course led to a college opportunity. She said she wasn’t planning to play college golf until WBU coach Zane Wright reached out to her.
“It’s so overwhelming,” Bowman said. “I’m just so blessed that God has blessed me with the opportunity to continue to playing the sport I love at Williams Baptist. It’s just an amazing opportunity.”
Oxford said Bowman is one of the better drivers of the golf ball that he has seen and has one of the best attitudes of anyone.
“You never really had to say much to her as a coach, just tell her what hole she was starting on, where we were playing, and she would show up and play as hard as she could,” Oxford said. “She encourages everyone. Truly everyone always said she was just a joy to play with, parents and the other athletes.”