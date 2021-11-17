BROOKLAND — College golf is next for Brookland High School senior Emma Butler after a stellar high school career.
Butler, who has signed with Christian Brothers University, helped lead the Lady Bearcats to three consecutive state championships and a 92-0 record over the last three seasons. Brookland was 36-0 this fall.
“She’s been awesome. She’s won countless tournaments,” Brookland coach Randy Oxford said Monday before Butler signed with Christian Brothers. “She’s been on the all-state team all four years, freshman through senior year. She was a big part of our success, winning three state titles, four conference championships. She was a big part of all of that. She has a great attitude and is just a great player.”
Butler played her best this season as the Lady Bearcats won their third consecutive Class 4A state title at Sage Meadows Country Club.
Oxford said Butler finished her round with three straight birdies and made eight birdies overall to shoot a three-under-par 69 and finish second individually behind Pulaski Academy’s Anna Kate Nichols, who shot 67. He said putting is Butler’s strength, adding that he considers her to be the best putter in girls’ golf in the state.
“My best putting day was actually state this year,” Butler said. “I made every birdie putt that I wanted to make and it helped me so much to get to that 69, which is my career low score. My putting has really helped me out.”
Multiple college teams recruited Butler. She has played in several summer tournaments in Memphis, including some on Christian Brothers’ home course.
“It’s so exciting. It’s so amazing to get the opportunity to be able to play golf again in college,” Butler said. “I’m just so excited and so happy.”
Brookland’s three-year state tournament run included the 2019 4A championship at Harrison and the last two at Sage Meadows.
The Lady Bearcats edged Nashville by one stroke in 2019. Their margin of victory in the state tournament was a little more comfortable the last two years, 16 strokes in 2020 and 15 strokes this year.
Butler said she didn’t realize Brookland was 92-0 over three seasons until the school made an announcement.
“It’s just amazing that our group of girls was able to do that,” she said. “It’s so cool to be a part of it.”