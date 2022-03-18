BROOKLAND — College golf awaits Brookland High School senior Ryan Oxford.
Oxford signed a letter of intent Friday to play golf for Mid-America Nazarene University. MNU, located in Olathe, Kan., is reinstating its golf program for the 2022-23 season after dropping the sport in the late 1970s.
“It was probably the ultimate goal from the beginning, to get to play college golf,” Oxford said.
Oxford played four seasons for the Bearcats, who are coached by his father Randy. He helped Brookland finish as the Class 4A state runner-up last fall by teaming with Cole Kirby to defeat two golfers from Shiloh Christian in a playoff at Fayetteville Country Club.
Shaking off a tough day on a course that played tough, Oxford made par on a par-4 to help the Bearcats win the playoff with the Saints.
“It was really set up difficult at Fayetteville Country Club that day. I knew he was frustrated, but we needed two to play the playoff,” Randy Oxford said. “He and Cole Kirby played for us and Ryan hit an outstanding tee shot, a great second shot and two-putted, and it helped us bring home the runner-up trophy. I was really proud of that moment and it was a nice way for him to end his high school career.”
Oxford shot several nine-hole scores in the 30s as a senior, with his best round a two-under par 34 at Cherokee Village North Course. He fired a 35 to earn medalist honors in a competition at Sage Meadows Country Club and finished at 36 in a match against Valley View at RidgePointe Country Club.
Close to the hole is where Oxford is at his best.
“Yesterday I went out and I think I had like nine putts on the front nine. Putting really helps me out a lot,” Oxford said. “When I was younger, I didn’t hit the ball far enough and I had to get up and down to keep up with everybody.”
Randy Oxford said his son is very good from about six to 12 feet.
“I think it’s because he doesn’t fear. I’m kind of scared over those putts, I baby them a little bit, but not Ryan. He really strikes it well and he reads greens really well,” the coach said. “And the other thing about Ryan, and this is because he’s been doing it all his life, and he probably wouldn’t tell you this, is he has a high golf IQ. He sees a lot of different shots and he’s got a variety of things in his mind because he’s been doing it so long.”
Father and son said they’ve enjoyed being a part of the same high school team.
“When you’re coaching your son, it’s kind of the best of times, worst of times. It tears your heart out sometimes, but Ryan has been great,” Randy Oxford said. “He’s persevered and played hard, and in the last year and a half we’ve really seen him make a turn to commit to practice and commit to getting better. A lot of this is just because he worked hard.”