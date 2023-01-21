Brown dominant as Cajuns extend Red Wolves' losing streak

JONESBORO — Jordan Brown was every bit the matchup problem Arkansas State expected Thursday night.
Brown, Louisiana-Lafayette’s 6-11 junior forward, showed why he was selected as the Sun Belt Conference preseason player of the year, scoring 31 points and grabbing 13 rebounds in the Ragin’ Cajuns’ 80-71 victory over the Red Wolves.
“I think Jordan Brown has every opportunity in the world to play in the NBA,” said Arkansas State coach Mike Balado, whose team will carry a six-game losing streak into this afternoon’s home game against Marshall. “I think he’s that good and we knew that going in, so we knew it was going to be tough to guard him. We tried to double him a little bit and he passed out of it a couple times, and he got our guys in foul trouble.”
Brown drew 11 fouls on the Red Wolves, including seven in the first half as UL Lafayette took a 43-30 lead at intermission. The Cajuns (15-4, 5-2 Sun Belt) built a 15-4 lead just over three minutes into the game and were generally in control the rest of the night, although ASU (9-11, 1-6 Sun Belt) did close within five points in both halves.
Balado said the Red Wolves’ emphasis was limiting the Cajuns at the 3-point line, where they boast the Sun Belt’s best shooting percentage (.402). Instead the Cajuns were 8-of-15 beyond the arc, including four 3-point baskets in the game’s first eight minutes.
Four different Red Wolves tried to guard Brown, who was 12-of-20 from the field and 7-of-9 from the free throw line. He also came up with three steals and blocked three shots.
“There’s only so much you can do with Jordan Brown. One thing I give him a lot of credit for over the last year is that he has become a phenomenal passer off doubles,” Balado said. “He sees so many of them that he’s really done a good job of passing out of double teams. We were afraid to double him because we thought the 3-point shot was going to be more effective for them. We wanted to take away the 3 and we didn’t do that.”
Themus Fulks also helped the Cajuns control the game with 13 points and 11 assists. Kentrell Garnett did much of the damage from the 3-point line, sinking 4-of-6 attempts for 12 points.
The Cajuns, who have the Sun Belt’s third-best scoring average at 81.1 points per game, shot 51.8 percent from the field overall. UL Lafayette out-rebounded ASU 39-29 and outscored the Red Wolves 36-22 in the paint while leading for more than 39 minutes.
ASU lost despite making 11-of-22 attempts from the 3-point line. Freshman guard Terrence Ford Jr. was 3-of-4 beyond the arc while leading the Red Wolves with 14 points. Ford was helped off the court after suffering a lower leg injury in the last two minutes of the game.
Caleb Fields and Malcolm Farrington, who was 4-of-5 from the 3-point line, added 13 points each. Omar El-Sheikh scored 11 points and led ASU with six rebounds.
Balado praised Ford and Farrington for their performances, but said no one else played well.
“The only positive thing I saw tonight from our team was 17 assists,” Balado said. “We’ve been away from that over the last three games and I told them we have to get back to playing that way.”
Down 29-15 in the first half, the Red Wolves went on a 9-0 run that included two 3s from Farrington to pull within five points. The Cajuns pushed their lead back to 10 points in less than a minute and led 43-30 at halftime.
Ford sank two 3s as ASU opened the second half on an 8-0 run to pull within 43-38. UL Lafayette scored the next seven points and kept its lead in double digits until Farrington hit a 3 with 15 seconds to play.
Balado said the Red Wolves need to stay confident.
“When you get into a losing streak like this, everyone starts questioning themselves – coaches, players, everybody. What you can’t do is you can’t continue to question yourself,” he said. “You have to stay confident to what you believe in, you have to continue to work hard and that’s all we can do. That’s all we can do to get them better and get back to the way we were playing at the end of December, because I thought we were playing some pretty good basketball. It’s been tough from that point.”
ASU closes a four-game home stand today at 2 p.m. against another of the Sun Belt’s best offensive teams.
Marshall (16-4, 5-2 Sun Belt) stands second among Sun Belt teams in scoring at 81.6 points per game, including a 77.9-point average in conference play. The Thundering Herd won 81-73 Thursday at Texas State.
Taevion Kinsey, a 6-5 guard, leads the Sun Belt in scoring at 21.1 points per game. Kinsey has scored 2,357 points in four-plus seasons at Marshall.
“Two NBA players back to back, playing Thursday-Saturday. Jordan Brown is going to play in the league and Taevion Kinsey is going to play in the league for sure. He’s going to be a tough matchup,” Balado said. “We’re going to have to call out for different guys to help with him. They’re a great 3-point shooting team and I think they’re top five in tempo, so they play extremely fast as well.”
Marshall’s Andrew Taylor is the Sun Belt’s third-leading scorer, averaging 18.9 points per game, and Kamdyn Curfman leads the league in 3-pointers with 68.
While familiar with Marshall’s personnel, Balado said today’s game isn’t so much about scouting for the Red Wolves.
“Right now it’s about morale and making each other believe that we’re good enough to win the next game,” he said. “We just have to continue to do that.”