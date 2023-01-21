Brown dominant as Cajuns extend Red Wolves' losing streak

Louisiana-Lafayette’s Jordan Brown (21) shoots over Arkansas State’s Omar El-Sheikh during Thursday’s game at First National Bank Arena. Brown scored 31 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Ragin’ Cajuns won 80-71.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Jordan Brown was every bit the matchup problem Arkansas State expected Thursday night.

Brown, Louisiana-Lafayette’s 6-11 junior forward, showed why he was selected as the Sun Belt Conference preseason player of the year, scoring 31 points and grabbing 13 rebounds in the Ragin’ Cajuns’ 80-71 victory over the Red Wolves.

A-State Men's Basketball

Opponent: Marshall

Site: First National Bank Arena

Tipoff: 2 p.m.

Records: ASU 9-11, 1-6 SBC; MU 16-4, 5-2 SBC

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KFIN (FM-107.9)

Series: ASU, 3-1

Last meeting: MU, 70-56, 2020-21

