The timing and the opportunity were right for Wade Brown to become a head baseball coach.
Brown, an assistant coach at Jonesboro High School for 22 years, will be Brookland’s head coach next spring. He was hired last month following Bill Taylor’s retirement as the Bearcats’ head coach.
“I had chances to go different places, but family comes first and it just wasn’t the right time (previously). My kids grew up going through Jonesboro schools, all three of them graduated from Jonesboro High School,” Brown said. “Pulling them away from Jonesboro was not an option and they kind of let me know that early on. They’re all out of school now, they’re in college and graduated, so it was just the right time and this was just the right fit.”
Brown saw his new team from the other side of the diamond the past two seasons as the Hurricane and Bearcats met in non-conference games. Jonesboro won 7-3 when the teams met in 2021, with Brookland returning the favor by posting a 10-6 victory this year at Woodland Field.
“You could just kind of see there’s a lot of toughness in them and there’s a lot of talent,” Brown said of the Bearcats, who will return seven starters. “It looks like there’s quite a bit of pitching depth as well. I’m pretty excited about this opportunity.”
Brookland will return four of its top five RBI producers, including Weston Speir (27) and Jake Reece (26). Outfielder Dax Webb hit .358 with 29 runs scored, 16 stolen bases and 15 RBIs.
The Bearcats lost all-state pitcher Jack Henry Pettit from a team that finished 19-9, but they return Speir (5-1, 1.02 ERA) and David Rubottom (4-1, 2.35 ERA), among others.
“They’re used to winning and we’re returning a lot of starters,” Brown said. “I think we’re going to be pretty talented and pretty competitive against anybody.”
Brown graduated from Nettleton in 1992. He was a student teacher at Annie Camp before graduating from Arkansas State and joined Jim Ellis’ Jonesboro staff the following year.
With the Hurricane, Brown served as third base coach and hitting coach in addition to working with catchers primarily. His pupils behind the plate included Ty Rhoades, who is moving on to Arkansas-Little Rock next season after an all-state senior season with the Hurricane.
Brown said he’s discussed expectations for fall workouts with the Bearcats.
“I’ve had a few that I’ve gone and worked with to get an idea, up close and personal things that we can improve on, mostly hitting. We’ll be able to really tackle that in the fall,” he said. “I’m over there quite a bit, whether I’m finding out which key works in which door or mowing the baseball field or walking around, getting familiar with the place. I’d say I’ve pretty much started already.”