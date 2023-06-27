CONWAY — Bentonville West’s Tucker Anderson scored 17 points Saturday to help the West edge the East 68-66 in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star boys’ basketball game at the Farris Center.
Twelve of the 15 players scored for the West, with Anderson, the game MVP, the lone player on his team to reach double figures. Dardanelle’s Braden Tanner added eight points, while Bentonville West’s Dawson Price grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.
Jonesboro’s Deion Buford-Wesson was named Most Outstanding Player for the East after leading his team with 13 points. Buford-Wesson also added four rebounds and two assists.
North Little Rock’s Tyler Frederick added 12 points and Sylvan Hills’ DaCarter Coleman 10 for the East.
Several area players joined Buford-Wesson in contributing for the East, which was coached by Blytheville’s McKenzie Pierce. Blytheville’s Rashaud Marshall added nine points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots.
Manila’s Brayden Nunnally finished with three points and seven rebounds; Blytheville’s TJ Jackson grabbed five rebounds; and Rector’s Kameron Jones grabbed four rebounds.
The West rolled to an 84-66 victory in the girls’ game. Morrilton’s Cheyanne Kemp scored 18 points, Bergman’s Maddi Holt 12 and Farmington’s Jenna Lawrence 11 to lead the West.
Sylvan Hills’ Jianna Morris scored 15 points and Cabot’s Laylah Reese added 12 for the East. Brookland’s Stella Parker grabbed five rebounds while Rector’s Carly Rodden pulled down three boards for the East.