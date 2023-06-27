CONWAY — Bentonville West’s Tucker Anderson scored 17 points Saturday to help the West edge the East 68-66 in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star boys’ basketball game at the Farris Center.

Twelve of the 15 players scored for the West, with Anderson, the game MVP, the lone player on his team to reach double figures. Dardanelle’s Braden Tanner added eight points, while Bentonville West’s Dawson Price grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.