LITTLE ROCK — Senior guard Deion Buford-Wesson scored 31 points Friday night to lead Jonesboro to a 53-44 victory over Little Rock Central in an early 6A-Central conference boys' basketball showdown.
The third-ranked Hurricane (20-3, 5-1 conference) pulled into a tie atop the 6A-Central with the top-ranked Tigers (20-4, 5-1) at the halfway mark of league play.
Buford-Wesson helped seal the victory with 16 points in the fourth quarter. He is averaging 19 points per game in conference play with his biggest games thus far all on the road, including 25-point efforts against Cabot and Conway in addition to Friday's performance.
Jonesboro led 38-34 in the fourth quarter before Buford-Wesson made a couple of free throws. He followed with a 3-pointer to give the Hurricane a 43-35 lead with less than three minutes to play.
Buford-Wesson sank four free throws in the final minute, finishing the night 10-of-10 at the foul line, and senior forward Isaac Harrell also scored four points in the final minute. Harrell had seven of his 13 points in the fourth quarter.
Jonesboro opened an 18-8 lead in the first quarter as Buford-Wesson scored seven points. He put up seven more in the second quarter as the Hurricane built a 29-21 halftime lead.
Central rallied in the third quarter as Jonesboro scored only two points on a basket from Buford-Wesson. The Hurricane led 31-30 after three quarters.
Friday's loss snapped a 10-game winning streak for the Tigers. Annor Boateng led Central with 11 points, nine at the free throw line.
Central won the girls' game 62-47. The Lady Tigers led 8-4 after the first quarter, 23-15 at halftime and 44-31 after the third quarter.
Bramyia Johnson scored 23 points and Allannah Orsby added 12 for the Lady Hurricane (8-13, 1-5 conference).
Jonesboro starts the second half of conference play Tuesday as Cabot visits Don Riggs Hurricane Gym.