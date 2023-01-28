LITTLE ROCK — Senior guard Deion Buford-Wesson scored 31 points Friday night to lead Jonesboro to a 53-44 victory over Little Rock Central in an early 6A-Central conference boys' basketball showdown.

The third-ranked Hurricane (20-3, 5-1 conference) pulled into a tie atop the 6A-Central with the top-ranked Tigers (20-4, 5-1) at the halfway mark of league play.