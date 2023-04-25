Buford-Wesson shines as Blue team prevails

Jonesboro’s Deion Buford-Wesson drives to the basket during the first half of Sunday’s Sun Senior Classic boys’ all-star basketball game at Brookland. Buford-Wesson produced 24 points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists to lead the Blue team to a 110-102 victory.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

BROOKLAND — Deion Buford-Wesson gave another MVP performance Sunday.

Buford-Wesson, who was named Most Valuable Player of the Class 6A state tournament after leading Jonesboro past Springdale in the finals, was named MVP of the Sun Senior Classic boys’ all-star basketball game after scoring a game-high 24 points in the Blue team’s 110-102 victory at Bearcat Arena.

