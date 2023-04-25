Buford-Wesson shines as Blue team prevails

BROOKLAND — Deion Buford-Wesson gave another MVP performance Sunday.
Buford-Wesson, who was named Most Valuable Player of the Class 6A state tournament after leading Jonesboro past Springdale in the finals, was named MVP of the Sun Senior Classic boys’ all-star basketball game after scoring a game-high 24 points in the Blue team’s 110-102 victory at Bearcat Arena.
Ten of Buford-Wesson’s points came in the fourth quarter. He converted a three-point play after being fouled on a drive to the basket, completed a four-point play after being fouled on a 3-pointer and drilled another 3 to finish his scoring.
“There’s a reason he got MVP,” said White team coach Jeff Guiot of Greene County Tech. “I thought he was the one player out here who could pretty much do what he wanted to do, whenever he wanted to do it. He was the 6A state player of the year and he came out here and showed why he got that award.”
Buford-Wesson was one of three players on the Blue squad to top 20 points during another high-scoring contest in the 16th annual Sun Senior Classic, which is sponsored by Central Dealerships.
Jonesboro’s Isaac Harrell, who has signed with Elon, added a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue team. GCT’s Tyler Vincent sank five 3s while adding 20 points and seven rebounds.
Marked Tree’s Donny Childs had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Blue squad. Sloan-Hendrix’s Braden Cox and Nettleton’s Jordan Pigram added nine points each.
“It was fun for these kids to come out here and show their ability to everyone. It’s an honor for them to be chosen to play in this game,” said Blue team coach Lane Campbell of Valley View. “It’s always good to go out there and get a win, no matter if it’s an all-star game or a regular game. I’m proud of the kids. Everyone who was out there, they put on a show.”
Campbell’s team scored the first five points and led by as many as 12 in the first quarter. The Blue team held a 51-39 lead at halftime, but the White squad battled back within five, 75-70, at the end of the third quarter.
Buford-Wesson’s early burst in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter kept his team in the lead.
“I feel like I played well,” said Buford-Wesson, whose totals also included three rebounds, three steals and two assists. “My teammates, they knew who to give the ball to at the end of the game. They gave it to me and I just did what I do best.”
The White team stayed close in the final period, drawing within 94-92 on a 3 by Paragould’s Gavin Hall with 4:34 remaining. Vincent answered with a 3 on the other end and the Blue team never led by less than five points the rest of the game.
Six players scored in double figures for the White all-star team. Blytheville’s T.J. Jackson, who has signed with Dodge City (Kan.) Community College, led the way with 22 points and 11 rebounds.
Jonesboro’s Devarious Montgomery had a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds. Nettleton’s Derodrick Moton scored 14 points, Bay’s Landon Therrell 13, Piggott’s Shawn-Hudson Seegraves 12 and Hall 11.
“It’s a good experience for all these local kids, kind of rewards them for all the hard work during the season,” Guiot said. “I know most of them are playing baseball or off doing this or that, but coming together for one more time, these kids will remember this for the rest of their lives.”
BLUE: Childs 5 0-0 12; Buford-Wesson 9 3-5 24; M. Harrell 1 0-0 3; I. Harrell 10 1-2 21; Vincent 8 1-2 20; Harmon 2 1-2 5; Burrow 0 0-0 0; Cox 4 0-0 9; Jones 3 0-0 7; Pigram 4 1-2 9.
WHITE: Montgomery 5 0-0 11; Seegraves 3 6-8 12; Moton 6 2-2 14; Jackson 9 1-2 22; Tillman 3 0-1 6; Hall 4 0-0 11; Goodman 3 0-0 7; Nunnally 3 0-0 6; Therrell 6 0-0 13; Cupp 0 0-0 0.
Halftime: Blue 51, White 39. 3-Point Goals: Blue 11 (Buford-Wesson 3, Vincent 3, Childs 2, M. Harrell 1, Cox 1, Jones 1); White 9 (Jackson 3, Hall 3, Montgomery 1, Goodman 1, Therrell 1). Rebounds: White 61 (Montgomery 11, Jackson 11), Blue 49 (I. Harrell 10, Childs 9). Fouled Out: None. Technical Fouls: None.