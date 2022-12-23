Building process continues for Jones, A-State

Tennessee-Martin running back Zak Wallace (21) carries the ball after a pass reception as Boise State cornerback Tyreque Jones closes in during a Sept. 17 game in Boise, Idaho. Wallace, a two-time All-Ohio Valley Conference selection at UTM, signed with Arkansas State on Wednesday.

 Steve Conner / Associated Press

JONESBORO — Arkansas State's 2023 football recruiting class reflects head coach Butch Jones' approach to building the roster.

Twenty of the Red Wolves' 29 signees Wednesday were high school players gathered from nine states. Eight more signees were transfers from FBS or FCS institutions and one was a junior college transfer.

