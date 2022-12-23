Building process continues for Jones, A-State

JONESBORO — Arkansas State's 2023 football recruiting class reflects head coach Butch Jones' approach to building the roster.
Twenty of the Red Wolves' 29 signees Wednesday were high school players gathered from nine states. Eight more signees were transfers from FBS or FCS institutions and one was a junior college transfer.
ASU's signing class was ranked No. 1 in the Sun Belt Conference by 247Sports, Rivals and On3.com at the end of the day Wednesday, giving Jones his second consecutive highly touted class. Twenty-five of the 29 signees were listed as at least a three-star prospect coming out of high school by one or more of the recruiting services.
"It really maintained our philosophy and our belief of how we're going to build this football program," said Jones, who is entering his third year as head coach at ASU. "From day one, when we walked in here, we talked about building this football program back with high school football players and then supplementing it through the transfer portal and transfers.
"I think that's another indication of our belief in the way we're going to build this program through the high school ranks and supplement it through the portal."
Jones acknowledged "growing pains" with a long-term approach. ASU was 5-19 in his first two seasons, with this year's team finishing 3-9 after losing five games that it led in the fourth quarter.
But with this year's recruiting class added to the 2022 signees, Jones said he can see a foundation starting to grow.
"As we know, when you do it, there's still growing pains. We found that out, being the third-youngest football program in America, but we have a blueprint and we've done it before, and we'll do it again," Jones said. "When some people want to push the panic button, as a leader you can't push the panic button. You know where you're going, you see the progress, and we're building this program for sustained success."
Jones said ASU's approach begins with taking care of home.
The Red Wolves signed four Arkansas high school players in wide receiver DeAndra Burns Jr. of El Dorado, offensive lineman Walker Davis of Benton, safety Brandon Greil of Pulaski Robinson and running back Cedric Hawkins of Stuttgart.
Running back Zak Wallace of Benton is one of ASU's transfer portal additions, joining the Red Wolves after two all-conference seasons at Tennessee-Martin. Wallace rushed for 1,819 yards in two years with the Skyhawks.
"When we talked about in this recruiting process that we were going to start in the state of Arkansas, we started in the state of Arkansas," Jones said. "We had five signees from this great state and it may grow down the road. You don't know what's going to happen next."
The Red Wolves were active in Florida, too, with six signees. ASU's Sunshine State additions include wide receiver Chauncy Cobb of Clewiston, defensive lineman Timothy Gulley of Pensacola, defensive end Terrell James of Lake Wales, safety Dontay Joyner and linebacker RJ Kelly of Lakeland, and linebacker Jamil Williams of Palmetto.
ASU also signed four players from Alabama. Quarterback Will Crowder, a high school teammate of Red Wolves safety Justin Parks in Gardendale, joins the Red Wolves as a transfer from West Virginia. Defensive lineman Brian Alston of Birmingham, wide receiver Clyde Curry of Gadsden and offensive lineman Mason Myers of Moody all were selected for Alabama's North-South All-Star Game.
Jones said ASU coaches also went into different areas where they have contacts. The Red Wolves signed wide receiver Tennel Bryant of Cincinnati's Archbishop Moeller, who played for one of Jones' former assistants in Mark Elder.
"Mark calls me and says, 'I know a Butch Jones kid. I'll put my name on him and Coach, you need to come look at him,'" Jones said.
Jones said Bryant has been timed around 10.3 seconds in the 100 meters, as has cornerback DeAubry Hood of Harker Heights, Texas. Cobb, Burns and Hawkins are also expected to enhance the Red Wolves' team speed.
"We had a number of these individuals on campus at a very early stage of the recruiting process. Summer is very, very big for us," Jones said. "A lot of these individuals, especially our signees from the state of Arkansas, most of these individuals we had in camp. We were able to work with them, we were able to start to build those relationships at a relatively early stage in the recruiting game."
Both of ASU's quarterback recruits, Crowder and Jaylen Raynor of Kernersville, N.C., will be available for spring practice. The Red Wolves return a scholarship quarterback in redshirt freshman Jaxon Dailey, a member of the 2022 class who was among the players assisting with recruits during the current cycle.
Crowder, who played in three games over two seasons at West Virginia, passed for more than 4,400 yards over his final two high school seasons. Raynor passed for 2,944 yards and rushed for 1,259 as a senior at East Forsyth (N.C.).
The Red Wolves signed six wide receivers and five offensive linemen, three of whom are coming via the transfer portal. ASU’s defensive recruits include four linemen and four linebackers.
“We wanted to make sure in this class we had players who could also bring special teams value,” Jones said. “When we talk about it, our top 22 could play with anybody in the country, but when we got to the bottom third of our roster, that's where we struggled. I think that's part of our fourth-quarter woes.”
Twelve of the 29 players will be on campus for the spring semester, available to go through ASU’s conditioning program and spring practice.
Jones said the Red Wolves will continue to look for additions on the line of scrimmage, especially in the defensive front. The regular signing period begins Feb. 1.
“We still need to get bigger, more athletic. I think we'll continue to add to the defensive front,” Jones said. “I’d like to continue to solidify the second level of our defense at the linebacker position. We're still low on numbers there, so we need some individuals to make some immediate impacts there, and continue to add to our secondary and offensive line-wise as well.
“Not only do we need to improve our size, but we need to improve our competitiveness. What we found out this year is we lack overall depth and competitive depth, not from a starter position but a quality backup standpoint.”
ASU football signees
Brian Alston: 6-2, 241, Fr., DL, Birmingham, Ala. (Spain Park HS)
Jacob Bayer: 6-3, 315, Jr., OL, Grandview, Texas (Lamar)*
Micah Bland: 6-1, 321, Sr.-R, DL, Louisville, Ky. (North Alabama)*
Tobias Braun: 6-7, 315, So.-R, OL, Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany (Ole Miss)*
Tennel Bryant: 5-7, 149, Fr., WR, Cincinnati, Ohio (Archbishop Moeller HS)
DeAndra Burns Jr.: 5-10, 154, Fr., WR, El Dorado, Ark. (El Dorado HS)
Chauncy Cobb: 5-6, 147, Fr., WR, Clewiston, Fla. (Clewiston HS)*
Will Crowder: 6-2, 217, So.-R, QB, Gardendale, Ala. (West Virginia)*
Clyde Curry: 6-2, 162, Fr., WR, Gadsden, Ala. (Gadsden City HS)
Walker Davis: 6-3, 280, Fr., OL, Benton, Ark. (Benton HS)*
Wendell Davis Jr.: 6-3, 240, Sr.-R, LB, Richmond, Va. (Northwestern)*
Kevin Diaz: 6-4, 259, Jr. TE, Houston, Miss. (Northwest Mississippi CC)*
Brandon Greil: 5-11, 159, Fr., S, Little Rock, Ark. (Joe T. Robinson HS)
Timothy Gulley: 6-1, 294, Fr., DL, Pensacola, Fla. (Pensacola Catholic HS)
Hamilton Hall: 6-5, 315, Sr.-R, OL, Atlanta, Ga. (Ole Miss)*
Cedric Hawkins: 5-7, 173, Fr., RB, Stuttgart, Ark. (Stuttgart HS)
DeAubry Hood: 5-11, 170, Fr., CB, Harker Heights, Texas (Harker Heights HS)
Courtney Jackson: 5-11, 179, Jr.-R, WR, Monroeville, Pa. (Syracuse)*
Terrell James: 6-3, 219, Fr., DE, Lake Wales, Fla. (Lake Wales HS)
Ian Jeffries: 6-4, 274, Fr., DL, Southaven, Miss. (Southaven HS)
Dontay Joyner: 6-0, 165, Fr., S, Lakeland, Fla. (Lakeland HS)
RJ Kelly: 6-1, 220, Fr., LB, Lakeland, Fla. (Lakeland HS)
Takare Lipscomb: 6-0, 175, Fr., WR, Carrollton, Ga. (Carrollton HS)
Tyler Little: 6-4, 240, Fr., TE, Galena, Kan. (Galena HS)
Mason Myers: 6-4, 254, Fr., OL, Moody, Ala. (Moody HS)
Jaylen Raynor: 6-0, 198, Fr., QB, Kernersville, NC (East Forsyth HS)*
Jordan Sample: 6-2, 194, Fr., LB, Missouri City, Texas (Fort Bend Marshall HS)
Zak Wallace: 6-0, 220, Jr.-R, RB, Benton, Ark. (UT Martin)*
Jamil Williams: 5-11, 202, Fr., LB, Palmetto, Fla. (Palmetto HS)
*Available to participate in A-State’s 2023 spring camp (12)