Bulldogs pose last test for Hurricane

JONESBORO — Defense has carried the Jonesboro Hurricane through good nights and bad on the other end of the basketball court this season.
No team has put up 60 points on Jonesboro this season and only five have reached 50 points in 32 games. The first two rounds of the Class 6A state tournament were business as usual as the Hurricane held Bentonville to 28 points and Cabot to 38, the latter a must as Jonesboro scored just enough to squeak past the Panthers.
One test is left and Wes Swift, Jonesboro's 14th-year head coach, indicates the Hurricane faces a challenging defensive assignment in its quest for a third consecutive state championship.
Jonesboro (29-3) plays Springdale (25-8) in the Class 6A state title game Friday in Hot Springs at 1:45 p.m. The youthful Bulldogs feature two rising stars in sophomores Courtland Muldrew and Isaiah Sealy, plus talented complementary players around them.
"I tell you what Springdale has that the rest of them didn't, and that's two really good players and the rest of the guys are dangerous in their spots," Swift said. "It's hard to help off of any one person."
Muldrew, a 6-3 guard, scored 64 points during Springdale's state tournament victories over Conway, Little Rock Central and Bentonville West. Sealy, a 6-7 guard, scored 57 points in those games.
Both can connect well beyond the 3-point line or score in other ways.
"What we want is to try to make shots tough. We want to make them hard," Swift said. "You're not going to stop them."
Swift saw Springdale in team camp last summer and again last week in Rogers, where the Bulldogs handled a difficult road to the finals as the No. 3 seed from the 6A-West.
"Everybody has kind of known Springdale is the most talented team when they put it all together and have everybody out there at once," Swift said. "Now, whether they could be the best team, nobody knew because they were really young. They just went through a gauntlet in the 6A state tournament."
Jonesboro, which is ranked 39th nationally in the latest MaxPreps rankings, had no trouble with Bentonville, trampling the Tigers 61-28. The semifinal matchup with conference rival Cabot was another matter for the 6A-Central champions.
The Hurricane trailed by eight points at halftime and by four with less than two minutes remaining. Jonesboro scored four points to tie the game at 38, got another stop and put the ball in senior guard Deion Buford-Wesson's hands for the last possession.
Buford-Wesson drew a foul with 3.7 seconds to play and hit two free throws for the last of his 17 points, giving Jonesboro a 40-38 lead. Swift called time between free throws to set the defense, believing it wouldn't affect Buford-Wesson.
"I'm used to those big-time free throws and shooting the last shot," Buford-Wesson said.
Jonesboro held on for its 14th consecutive victory and ninth trip to the state finals under Swift.
"It was definitely nerve-racking, but I think that's something that will be good for us this next game, just coming in and not underestimating anyone," senior forward Isaac Harrell said. "I think it was a good wake-up call."
Jonesboro's defense has delivered some wake-up calls, too.
The Hurricane held UConn recruit Stephon Castle, a McDonald's All-American from Covington, Ga., to 10 points. Dink Pate, a junior five-star prospect from Dallas Pinkston, scored only seven points on Jonesboro. Wesley Yates, a Washington signee from Beaumont, Texas, had only five points against the Hurricane.
McEachern (Ga.) averaged 71.7 points per game this season, yet scored only 36 against Jonesboro in the King Cotton Holiday Classic.
"I think the one thing that we do is, until you face us, I think we defend you like nobody else has defended you," said Swift, whose team is limiting opponents to 41.6 points per game. "Whether that's going to be enough Friday, I don't know."
Buford-Wesson and Harrell lead Jonesboro in scoring at 14.9 and 10.7 points per game, respectively. Senior guard Phillip Tillman and senior forward Devarius Montgomery add 8.3 and 7.4 points per game, respectively.
Montgomery averages seven rebounds and Harrell 5.3 to lead the Hurricane on the glass. Sophomore guard CJ Larry has a team-high 72 assists, while Buford-Wesson and Tillman have 49 steals each.
"We thought we would be a little bit better offensive team, and there have been times where we have shown flashes," Swift said. "Hopefully Friday will be one of those flashes."
While Swift considers state finals experience "a little bit overrated," he said he will take any edge the Hurricane can get on the Bulldogs.
Jonesboro won the 5A state championship the last two seasons, beating Maumelle in 2021 and Marion in 2022. The Hurricane moved up to 6A this season.
Harrell said it hasn't sunk in that this will be his third trip to the state finals.
"I think after the game it will, once it's over with," Harrell said. "It's really a blessing in the end. It's been a great three years."
Buford-Wesson offered a similar thought.
"It's a great feeling, going (to the finals) three times in a row," Buford-Wesson said. "I'm pretty anxious right now, ready for Friday."
State basketball finals
March 9-11
At Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs
All games televised by Arkansas PBS
Today
Class 4A girls, noon — Farmington vs. Nashville
Class 4A boys, 1:45 p.m. — Blytheville vs. Little Rock Christian
Class 5A girls, 6 p.m. — Vilonia vs. Greenwood
Class 5A boys, 7:45 p.m. — Pine Bluff vs. Lake Hamilton
Friday
Class 6A girls, noon — Conway vs. North Little Rock
Class 6A boys, 1:45 p.m. — Jonesboro vs. Springdale
Class 1A girls, 6 p.m. — Mammoth Spring vs. Norfork
Class 1A boys, 7:45 p.m. — Marked Tree vs. County Line
Saturday
Class 2A girls, 11:30 a.m. — Conway Christian vs. Mount Vernon-Enola
Class 2A boys, 1:15 p.m. — Bigelow vs. Marshall
Class 3A girls, 6 p.m. — Lamar vs. Salem
Class 3A boys, 7:45 p.m. — Manila vs. Bergman