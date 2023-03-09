Bulldogs pose last test for Hurricane

Jonesboro’s Deion Buford-Wesson drives between Bryant defenders during a 6A-Central conference game at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym. Buford-Wesson averages 14.9 points per game to lead the Hurricane, which plays Springdale in the Class 6A state championship game Friday afternoon in Hot Springs.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Defense has carried the Jonesboro Hurricane through good nights and bad on the other end of the basketball court this season.

No team has put up 60 points on Jonesboro this season and only five have reached 50 points in 32 games. The first two rounds of the Class 6A state tournament were business as usual as the Hurricane held Bentonville to 28 points and Cabot to 38, the latter a must as Jonesboro scored just enough to squeak past the Panthers.

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com