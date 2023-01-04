WILSON — Destiny Burks scored 22 points and Brineka Taylor added 20 Monday to lead Rivercrest to a 61-25 victory over Gosnell in 3A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Burks also had five steals, while Taylor contributed seven rebounds and five steals for the Lady Colts (10-6, 3-1 conference). Mykayla Banks added 13 points, five assists and five steals.
Mya Brittman led Gosnell with 12 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks.
Gosnell won the junior high and seventh-grade games.
Paragould 82, Gosnell 71
PARAGOULD – Gavin Hall, Jesse Beliew and Caleb Jiles combined for 65 points Monday to lead Paragould to an 82-71 victory over Gosnell in senior boys’ basketball.
Hall scored 25 points to lead the Rams. Beliew and Jiles added 22 and 18 points, respectively.
Gosnell led 19-17 at the first quarter, but Paragould (6-9) came back to lead 38-34 at halftime and 61-48 after the third quarter.
Taderian Partee scored 23 points for Gosnell. Elijah Donnerson and Devan Spicer added 10 points each.
BIC 65, Sloan-Hendrix 57
MONETTE – Hallee Wells scored 26 points Monday as Buffalo Island Central defeated Sloan-Hendrix 65-57 in senior girls’ basketball.
Hadlie Goodson added 17 points and Arabella Oliver 14 for BIC. Katelyn Graddy scored a game-high 33 points for Sloan-Hendrix.