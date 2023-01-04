WILSON — Destiny Burks scored 22 points and Brineka Taylor added 20 Monday to lead Rivercrest to a 61-25 victory over Gosnell in 3A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.

Burks also had five steals, while Taylor contributed seven rebounds and five steals for the Lady Colts (10-6, 3-1 conference). Mykayla Banks added 13 points, five assists and five steals.