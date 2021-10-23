BROCKWELL — Buffalo Island Central held off Izard County 50-47 Friday night in senior boys’ basketball at the Bad Boy Mowers Classic.
The Mustangs (2-0) maintained a narrow lead at the end of each quarter. BIC led 14-11 after the first quarter, 26-25 at halftime and 39-38 after the third quarter.
Jaron Burrow scored 24 points to lead BIC. Nicholas Patterson and Jack Edwards added 10 points each for the Mustangs.
Gunner Gleghorn scored 23 points and Denton Reiley added 12 for ICC.
Sloan-Hendrix 68,
Mammoth Spring 40
IMBODEN — Three Sloan-Hendrix players scored in double figures Friday night to lead the Greyhounds to a 68-40 victory over Mammoth Spring in senior boys’ basketball.
The Greyhounds (1-1) led 18-8 after the first quarter, 37-22 at halftime and 59-32 after the third quarter. Braden Cox scored 21 points to lead Sloan-Hendrix. Harper Rorex added 18 points, followed by Cade Grisham with a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Gavin Boddie scored 25 points for Mammoth Spring (1-1).
Viola 58, Riverside 41
BROCKWELL — Viola outscored Riverside 28-15 in the second half Thursday to pull away for a 58-41 victory over the Rebels in senior boys' basketball in the Bad Boy Mowers Classic.
Landon Luna scored 17 points, Mason Jackson added 13 and Braden Williams added 11 for the Longhorns. Viola led 30-26 at halftime and 43-34 after the third quarter.
Carl Gallapoo scored 18 points for Riverside.
Riverside suffered a 46-33 loss Tuesday at Ridgefield Christian. Michael Carl scored 20 points and Noah Stracener added 10 for Ridgefield, which led 26-25 at halftime and 34-30 after the third quarter.
Easton Hatch scored 12 points and Gallapoo added 10 for Riverside.
Marmaduke 61, CRA 53
MARMADUKE — Marmaduke opened an eight-point halftime lead Thursday night and went on to defeat Crowley’s Ridge Academy 61-53 in senior boys’ basketball.
The Greyhounds (3-0) outscored the Falcons 16-9 in the second quarter to take a 35-27 halftime lead. Marmaduke led 48-40 at the end of the third quarter.
Jace Elms scored 17 points and Sam Marshall added 10 for CRA.
Girls
Riverside 55, Armorel 20
ARMOREL — Sophomores Ali Towles and Kalli Blocker combined for 31 points Friday night to lead Riverside to a 55-20 victory over Armorel in senior girls’ basketball.
Towles sank four 3-pointers on her way to 16 points. Blocker added 15 points for the Lady Rebels (2-0), who led 25-11 at halftime and 47-15 after the third quarter.
Riverside won the junior girls’ game 46-4 as Klaire Womack scored 11 points.
Riverside opened its senior high season Thursday night by defeating Viola 39-34 in the Bad Boy Mowers Classic at Brockwell. Towles scored 11 points to lead the Lady Rebels.
Tuckerman 71, Rural Special 38
BROCKWELL — Tuckerman connected for 12 3-pointers as a team Thursday night to defeat defending Class 1A state champion Rural Special 71-38 in senior girls’ basketball at the Bad Boy Mowers Classic.
The Lady Bulldogs led 35-25 at halftime, then outscored the Lady Rebels 22-3 in the third quarter to take a 57-28 lead.
Kenzie Soden hit five 3s to lead Tuckerman with 21 points. Shanley Williams also sank five 3s to score 19 points in the Lady Bulldogs’ season opener.
Mammoth Spring 62,
Sloan-Hendrix 40
IMBODEN — Mammoth Spring defeated Sloan-Hendrix 62-40 Friday night in senior girls’ basketball.
Joslyn Tucker scored 10 points to lead the Lady Bears (2-0).