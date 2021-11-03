MONETTE — Jaron Burrow scored 11 of his 23 points in the first quarter Tuesday to help Buffalo Island Central start fast on the way to a 58-45 victory over Crowley’s Ridge Academy in senior boys’ basketball.
The Mustangs (4-0) opened an 18-9 lead in the first quarter. BIC went on to lead 29-22 at halftime and 45-38 at the end of the third quarter.
Nicholas Patterson added 21 points for BIC. Sam Marshall scored 15 points and Cole Oxley added 11 for CRA.
BIC won the junior boys’ game 39-33 and the seventh-grade game 28-16.
Bay 54, Pangburn 52
PANGBURN – Justin Brannen scored 24 points Tuesday night to help Bay edge Pangburn 54-52 in senior boys’ basketball.
Tyler Fraley and Drew Long added 10 points each for the Yellowjackets. Jadyn Ramsey scored 18 points and Joseph Ramsey added 15 for Pangburn.
Pangburn won the junior boys’ game 46-34. Kaden Hartley scored 19 points for Bay.