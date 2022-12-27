JONESBORO — Top seeds will take the court in two of the four divisions as the 75th annual Northeast Arkansas Invitational high school basketball tournament resumes today at First National Bank Arena.
Marked Tree, the No. 1 seed in Division I girls, will open today’s schedule by playing 16th-seeded Armorel at 9 a.m. Brookland, the No. 1 seed in Division II boys, will close today’s action by playing eighth-seeded Westside at 9 p.m.
Last Thursday’s winter storm forced the postponement of last Friday’s NEA Tournament schedule, which is being played today. Games that were initially scheduled today have been pushed back to Wednesday, while all eight semifinal games will now be played Friday.
Championship games will be played in January on a date to be announced.
Other games scheduled today include Marmaduke-Westside, Division II girls, 10:30 a.m.; Buffalo Island Central-Rivercrest, Division I girls, noon; Tuckerman-Melbourne, Division II girls, 1:30 p.m.; Hoxie-McCrory, Division I boys, 3 p.m.; Marked Tree-Newport, Division II boys, 4:30 p.m.; East Poinsett County-Piggott, Division I boys, 6 p.m.; and Rector-Forrest City, Division II boys, 7:30 p.m.
Tournaments including other area teams begin or continue today. The Jonesboro boys are in Pine Bluff for the King Cotton Holiday Classic, while the Jonesboro girls have traveled to Rolla, Mo., for the Rolla Oral Surgery Girls Holiday Tournament. The Lady Hurricane will play Waynesville, Mo., today at 4 p.m.
The Ronnie Brogdon Invitational boys’ tournament at Highland includes Nettleton, Osceola and Manila, among others.
Nettleton and Osceola are in the Outlaw Division, with the Raiders playing Cabot today at 12:30 p.m. and the Seminoles playing Power Center Academy of Memphis at 6:45. Manila, which is in the Maverick Division, plays Monday’s Highland-Melbourne winner at 11:15 a.m.
Greene County Tech and Paragould are in the boys’ division of the Ultimate Auto Group tournament at Mountain Home. GCT plays Cave City today at 3 p.m., while Paragould faces Greenwood. In the girls’ division, Paragould plays Rogers at 4:20 p.m.
Blytheville plays Memphis Hillcrest in the first round of the Poplar Bluff (Mo.) Showdown on Wednesday.
Sloan-Hendrix and Pocahontas are in the boys’ division of the Holiday Hoops tournament at Berryville, playing Heber Springs and Arkadelphia, respectively, on Wednesday. Pocahontas plays Crane, Mo., in the girls’ division.
The Valley View girls are in the Sheridan Invitational that begins Wednesday. The Lady Blazers play Alma on Wednesday at 3 p.m.