JONESBORO — Top seeds will take the court in two of the four divisions as the 75th annual Northeast Arkansas Invitational high school basketball tournament resumes today at First National Bank Arena.

Marked Tree, the No. 1 seed in Division I girls, will open today’s schedule by playing 16th-seeded Armorel at 9 a.m. Brookland, the No. 1 seed in Division II boys, will close today’s action by playing eighth-seeded Westside at 9 p.m.