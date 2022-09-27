HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — Erin Butler earned all-state honors Monday to lead Brookland to a sixth-place finish out of 11 teams in the Class 4A high school girls’ state golf tournament at the Magellan Golf Club.
Butler shot 88 to finish fifth individually while leading the Lady Bearcats to a 318 team score. Chloe Viala (106) and Emmi Walton (124) also contributed to Brookland’s team score.
Highland was third in the team standings, shooting 294 as a team. Gravette won at 280 and Nashville was second at 286.
Gwyn Figgins and Claire Himschoot shot 90 and 94, respectively, to lead Highland. Molly Cherry (110) also contributed to the Lady Rebels’ team total.
Pulaski Academy’s Anna Kate Nichols shot 68 to earn medalist honors. Crossett’s Tori Milton (70) and Gravette’s Teagen Muldoon (83) were second and third, respectively.