HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — Erin Butler earned all-state honors Monday to lead Brookland to a sixth-place finish out of 11 teams in the Class 4A high school girls’ state golf tournament at the Magellan Golf Club.

Butler shot 88 to finish fifth individually while leading the Lady Bearcats to a 318 team score. Chloe Viala (106) and Emmi Walton (124) also contributed to Brookland’s team score.