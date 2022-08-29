JONESBORO — Cabot and Greene County Tech won the team championships Friday in the Hurricane Classic high school golf tournament at Jonesboro Country Club.
Led by medalist Easton Denney’s 4-under-par 67, Cabot won the boys’ team title with a combined 294 in the count-four format. Greene County Tech had a winning 273 team total in the girls’ division, where teams counted their top three scores.
Jonesboro’s Caroline Hughes was the girls’ medalist after shooting 77 over 18 holes.
Jonesboro (313) finished second in the nine-team boys’ division, followed by Brookland (314), Valley View (319), Marion (325), Mountain Home (331), Greene County Tech (348), the Jonesboro junior varsity (375) and West Memphis (431).
Valley View finished second in the girls’ team standings at 283. Jonesboro was third at 287, followed by Mountain Home (301), Brookland (317), Marion (330) and Paragould (383).
In the boys’ division, Valley View’s Gavin Ellis and Jonesboro’s Win Paul Gibson finished second and third, respectively, at 71 and 72. Brookland’s Cole Kirby was part of a seventh-place tie at 77. Jonesboro’s Brayden McKinney and Brookland’s Tyson Seyler tied for ninth with a 78.
GCT’s Mackenzie Souers finished second in the girls’ standings at 86, followed by Brookland’s Erin Butler (88) and Valley View’s Hannah Hyneman (89) in third and fourth, respectively. GCT’s Liza McIlvoy (93) placed fifth, while Lady Eagle teammate Addy Davis (94) tied for sixth.
Valley View’s Anna Shinabery and Kendal Minton (95 each) tied for eighth.