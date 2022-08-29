JONESBORO — Cabot and Greene County Tech won the team championships Friday in the Hurricane Classic high school golf tournament at Jonesboro Country Club.

Led by medalist Easton Denney’s 4-under-par 67, Cabot won the boys’ team title with a combined 294 in the count-four format. Greene County Tech had a winning 273 team total in the girls’ division, where teams counted their top three scores.