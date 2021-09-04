CABOT — Fourth-ranked Cabot scored the final 12 points Friday night to defeat Jonesboro 47-27.
The Hurricane (1-1) managed to get back in the game after falling behind 14-0, but never caught up with the Panthers (2-0).
Rykar Acebo threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Jesse Washington and Brock McCoy scored on a 30-yard run as Jonesboro pulled within 21-14 in the second quarter. Cabot (2-0) added a late touchdown after the Hurricane fumbled a punt late in the second quarter, setting the halftime score at 28-14.
Acebo threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Latrell Brown in the third quarter and a 34-yard touchdown pass to Kavon Pointer in the fourth, keeping Jonesboro within striking distance at 35-27. The Panthers returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown and added another score to set the final margin.
Jonesboro concludes non-conference play next week at 10th-ranked Conway, which outlasted second-ranked Bentonville 55-41 on Friday.