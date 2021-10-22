Cajuns close out Red Wolves with long drive

JONESBORO — Louisiana-Lafayette added two more entries to the long list of long scoring plays surrendered by Arkansas State this fall, including the longest run ever against the Red Wolves.
In the end, a long drive was also necessary for the Ragin' Cajuns to escape Centennial Bank Stadium with a 28-27 victory Thursday night.
Taking the ball at their 6-yard line with 10:26 remaining, the Cajuns marched 90 yards in 20 plays to end the game. Montrell Johnson's 5-yard run on fourth-and-1 from the ASU 7-yard line sealed the outcome with just under two minutes to play.
"We had an opportunity to win the game. Didn't like the way we finished the game, obviously, when you let a team take the ball and run it, run 10 minutes out to end the game," ASU head coach Butch Jones said. "That's not what our program is going to be built on from a toughness and mentality standpoint, but we're in our infant stages."
The teams continued in opposite directions, UL Lafayette earning its sixth consecutive victory and ASU suffering its sixth consecutive loss, but the 50th meeting of the rivals continued a trend of close games in the series. The Cajuns have now won the last four meetings, three of which were decided by a touchdown or less.
Two weeks after saying his team lacked competitive grit in a 52-20 loss to Coastal Carolina, Jones was pleased with the progress the Red Wolves showed against another of the Sun Belt's top teams.
"Proud of our players," Jones said. "I thought we took tremendous strides as a football program, particularly this week, this work week, this bye week, whatever you want to call it. Completely different mentality, completely different preparation, mindset, confidence, just visibly different."
Running back Lincoln Pare said the bye week was a turning point for the Red Wolves.
"I feel like everybody came together as a team and we really bonded all week, and I feel like as a team we really believe we can go out there and beat any team that's out there," Pare said. "I feel like that was the biggest difference, coming together as a team and having that belief and swag and confidence as a football team to go out there and compete with anybody."
ASU (1-6, 0-3 Sun Belt) played turnover-free football and finished with 113 yards rushing, its best output since the opener against Central Arkansas. Quarterback Layne Hatcher passed for an even 300 yards on 16-of-31 accuracy.
Hatcher threw touchdown passes to three different receivers against the Sun Belt's second-best scoring defense.
"The past couple of years they've always played a unique coverage to us that they don't really play as much to other people, to really try to make us run the ball. So we knew we had to run the ball well and we had to do a lot of different stuff in the passing game that applies to that coverage," Hatcher said. "I thought we did a really good job of that and then they changed coverages in the second half and went to some other stuff, and we did a good job adjusting, but ultimately they did a little bit better."
While UL Lafayette (6-1, 4-0 Sun Belt) didn't find the end zone as easily as other ASU foes, four of whom scored 50-plus points, the Cajuns produced 546 total yards. They finished with 424 yards rushing on 53 carries.
Johnson scored the Cajuns' first touchdown on a 99-yard run with 5:19 remaining in the second quarter. Up to Thursday night the longest run ever yielded by ASU was a 95-yard run by Memphis' Keith White in 1948.
Chris Smith scored what proved to be the winning touchdown on a 74-yard run with 2:37 remaining left in the third quarter. ASU has now given up 20 scoring plays of 40 yards or more, 11 rushing and nine passing.
Adding Smith's 36-yard run in the second quarter to the long touchdown runs, the Cajuns gained 209 yards on three rushing plays. Their other 50 runs covered 215 yards.
"We play winning football and then all of a sudden, one play comes out of nowhere. You're like, 'Where did that come from?'" Jones said. "One player slips, falls down, and boom, 80 yards. It's just mind-boggling to me."
Smith finished with 238 yards on 24 carries, followed by Johnson with 150 on 17 attempts. Quarterback Levi Lewis was 11-of-20 passing for 122 yards.
UL Lafayette's scoreless first quarter was the first for an ASU opponent since Central Arkansas failed to score in the second quarter of the season opener. The Red Wolves kept the Cajuns off the scoreboard in the opening period thanks to a goal-line stand at their 1, capped by Elery Alexander's fourth-down pass breakup.
Hatcher scrambled for 13 yards and threw a 26-yard pass to Johnnie Lang Jr. during a 13-play, 94-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter. Corey Rucker caught Hatcher's 6-yard pass for the game's first touchdown.
The Red Wolves were unable to recover a loose ball on the ensuing kickoff at the UL Lafayette 1 and Johnson scored on the next play to tie the game.
Aided by two penalties on the Cajuns, one for a horse collar tackle of Hatcher, ASU drove 66 yards before settling for Blake Grupe's 32-yard field goal with 2:21 left in the half. The Red Wolves could not hold the lead as the Cajuns drove 80 yards in nine plays, scoring on Smith's 6-yard run with 28 seconds remaining.
The Cajuns' 14-10 halftime lead less than a minute in the third quarter. Te'Vailance Hunt caught Hatcher's pass across the middle and bounced off a couple of tacklers on a 76-yard touchdown reception.
Johnson scored on a 3-yard run as UL Lafayette took a 21-17 lead, but ASU capitalized on a couple of turnovers to score the next 10 points. The Red Wolves recovered a fumble and drove 51 yards in three plays, scoring on Hatcher's 15-yard pass to freshman tight end Emmanual Stevenson.
Kenneth Harris' interception and 35-yard return put ASU on the UL Lafayette 30. The Red Wolves stalled at the 18, Hatcher missing Rucker in the end zone on third down, and Grupe kicked a 35-yard field goal to give ASU a 27-21 lead with 3:23 left in the third quarter.
"We knew we had to score touchdowns in the red zone," Jones said. "We could not kick field goals, and we had to kick two field goals. We had an opportunity on both to score (touchdowns) and those are things you have to take advantage of."
ASU's six-point lead vanished in less than a minute as Smith tied the game and Nate Snyder kicked the go-ahead extra point. The Red Wolves had the ball just twice more, punting each time, before the Cajuns ran out the clock.
The Red Wolves had an offside penalty on second-and-12 early in UL Lafayette's game-ending drive. The Cajuns converted three third downs and one fourth down in their final drive.
Jones rejected the notion of a moral victory in a one-point loss to the Sun Belt West Division leaders.
"There are no moral victories in our football program. There's progress," Jones said. "I saw progress, but you play the game to win. We have to learn from these mistakes so we don't make the same mistakes."
ASU visits South Alabama on Oct. 30. The Red Wolves' next home game is Nov. 6 against Appalachian State.