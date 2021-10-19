Cajuns impress A-State's Jones as complete team

JONESBORO — Butch Jones read aloud the weights listed for Louisiana-Lafayette’s offensive and defensive linemen to emphasize his point about coach Billy Napier’s football team.
“It’s built with big individuals,” said Jones, Arkansas State’s first-year head coach. “I see a complete football team.”
The Red Wolves will see the Cajuns up close Thursday night at Centennial Bank Stadium as the teams meet for the 50th time in a series that dates to 1953.
UL Lafayette has won all three meetings with ASU since Napier took over the Cajuns in 2018. Napier has a 33-12 record during his fourth season as head coach in Lafayette, including a 13-0 mark against Sun Belt West Division opponents, and the Cajuns (5-1, 3-0 Sun Belt) are off to another strong start this fall.
Since losing 38-18 in their opener at Texas, the Cajuns have reeled off five consecutive victories. They thrashed Appalachian State 41-13 last week in a nationally televised Tuesday night game.
The 28-point margin of defeat is the largest in a Sun Belt game for App State, which joined the league in 2014. UL Lafayette was as dominant on the stat sheet as it was on the scoreboard, finishing with a 455-211 advantage in total yards.
“We’ve moved on to Arkansas State. I think it’s important that we learn from all the experiences that we’ve had, not only this year but from years past,” Napier said during Monday’s Sun Belt teleconference. “We’re halfway through the season. October here is going to be critical, in particular the second half, to Western Division teams.
“Singular focus on the next challenge and certainly trying to improve our best. I still feel like there’s a lot of meat on the bone here and a lot of work that we can do to improve our team, and that’s what we’re focused on.”
The Cajuns were the obvious favorite in the Sun Belt West after returning 20 starters, 10 on each side of the ball, from last year’s team that defeated Texas-San Antonio in the First Responder Bowl to finish a 10-1 season.
Jones also notes the presence of few starters on UL Lafayette’s special teams, an indication of the Cajuns’ depth.
“It’s a line of scrimmage league and the size of their lines, offensively and defensively, is impressive,” Jones said. “This is as good a football team, maybe the best football team we’ve played to date, just in terms of being a total, complete football team in all three phases. Offense, defense, special teams, the players know how to win.”
Senior Levi Lewis is 27-7 as the Cajuns’ starting quarterback. Lewis passed for 209 yards and a touchdown in UL Lafayette’s rout of App State, also adding a rushing touchdown while guiding an offense that averaged 6.6 yards per snap. With 62 career touchdown passes, Lewis is three short of breaking the school record held by Jake Delhomme.
Running backs Chris Smith, Emani Bailey and Montrell Johnson have combined for 931 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, running behind a line that was one of 19 in FBS listed Tuesday on the Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll. Three offensive linemen have started 30 or more games for the Cajuns.
Defensively, safety Bralen Trahan was a first-team preseason All-Sun Belt selection, while defensive lineman Zi’Yon Hill, linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill and cornerback Eric Garror were on the second team.
Hill, who has four sacks in five games played this season, finished with a sack and also forced a fumble against App State. McCaskill leads the Cajuns with 42 total tackles after making seven last week. Garror came up with his sixth career interception against the Mountaineers.
The Cajuns forced four turnovers against App State after coming up with only three in their first five games.
“I think they’re a very disciplined and well-coached group,” ASU quarterback Layne Hatcher said of the Cajuns’ defense. “Especially now, they have a lot of old guys, a lot of returning starters, so they’re a group that’s seen a lot of ball and they’ve played a lot together. They’re very disciplined in what they do.
“They’re a big group that can cause problems, but I think we’re a very talented group as well that can cause just as many problems. I feel good about us, but you have to respect them for what they’ve done and how they’ve done it over the years.”