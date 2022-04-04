LITTLE ROCK — Slade Caldwell belted a grand slam home run as Valley View routed Little Rock Christian 13-1 Friday in high school baseball.
Caldwell was 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, three runs scored and five runs batted in to lead the Blazers (13-2). Kannon Jones was 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs, while Kayson Becker was 2-for-3 and scored twice.
Grayson Becker (4-0) pitched 2 2/3 innings for the victory, allowing one run on two hits with three strikeouts against the Warriors (10-4). Eli Crecelius pitched 2 1/3 innings, holding Little Rock Christian hitless while striking out four.
Nettleton 14, Pocahontas 3
BATESVILLE — Nettleton routed Pocahontas 14-3 Saturday to close its participation in the Pioneer Classic high school baseball tournament.
The Raiders (4-9) scored 13 runs in the first two innings. Seven different Nettleton players had a hit, with Zachary Bishop finishing 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Maddox Hampton hit a double, scored twice and drove in two runs. Colby Miller had a hit, scored twice and drove in two runs; Ethan Duffel had a hit and an RBI; Seth Bishop had a hit, an RBI and scored twice; Ethan Harrah had a hit and an RBI; Ford Raffo and Jayce Williams drove in one run each; and Landon Webb and Carson McFarland scored two runs each.
Kenwarren McShan pitched all three innings for the victory, working around two hits and six walks while striking out two batters.
Nettleton lost 11-0 earlier Saturday to Pulaski Academy as the Bruins’ Patrick Engskov threw a four-inning perfect game, striking out three.
Mountain Home defeated Nettleton 12-4 Friday. Zachary Bishop was 2-for-2 for the Raiders while Miller had a hit and drove in two runs.
Webb and Raffo hit one double each for the Raiders. Hampton drove in a run.
BIC 6, Bay 0
MONETTE — Brayden Carmichael went the distance on the mound Friday as Buffalo Island Central Mustangs shut down Bay 6-0.
The game was scoreless until the Mustangs scored three runs in the fourth inning. BIC (6-2, 5-0 conference) plated three more in the fifth to seal the 2A-3 conference victory.
Carmichael surrendered only two hits while striking out 13 and walking three batters.
Hank Hurst drove home the game’s first run. Another run would score on the play from a fielding error in the outfield. Nick Patterson had two hits for BIC and drove in a run as well.
Easton Fletcher threw a complete game for the Yellowjackets (4-4, 2-2 conference). He gave up five hits and six runs (three earned) while striking out nine. Fletcher got the only hits for Bay, going 2-3 on the day.
Marked Tree 8, Trumann 5
MARKED TREE — Bryce Smith pitched a complete game Friday to lead Marked Tree to an 8-5 victory over Trumann in high school baseball.
Smith (2-0) worked around 10 hits and three walks while striking out four batters.
Zander Criswell and Aiden McGuire had two hits and drove in two runs each for Marked Tree (7-4). Cayden Kimery had a hit and scored three runs for the Indians.
Riverside 14, Cross County 2
LAKE CITY — Riverside routed Cross County 14-2 Friday in 2A-3 conference baseball.
Madix Blake was 2-for-3 and drove in four runs for the Rebels. Easton Hatch was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while Brayeson Timms finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Winning pitcher Trae Barnes pitched three innings, holding Cross County without a hit while striking out six. Cash Gillis allowed one hit over two innings while striking out four.
Tuckerman 10, West Side GF 6 Rose Bud 4, Tuckerman 1
ROSE BUD — Tuckerman split two games Saturday in Rose Bud, defeating West Side Greers Ferry 10-6 before losing 4-1 to Rose Bud.
The Bulldogs outscored West Side 7-3 over the final three innings of their game to prevail. Aaron Hurst was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored for Tuckerman; Will King was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI; and Finley Lancaster had a hit, an RBI and scored twice.
Starting pitcher Owen Keller (2-1) worked four innings for the victory, giving up three runs on two hits while striking out six. Will King pitched 1 2/3 innings, while David Platt struck out four while giving up one hit in 1 1/3 innings.
Tuckerman (9-8) scored its only run against Rose Bud in the second inning. Will King was 3-for-4 and D.T. King had a hit and an RBI. Brantley Lane (0-1) pitched six innings, giving up four hits while striking out nine.